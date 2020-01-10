A way forward for global 5G Wireless

Loading...

Hope for global 5G Wireless

Scott Fulton explains an enormous victory for the Conservative party in the UK and how the continuation of the US-China trade negotiations well predicts that the world’s telcos will implement a single, global 5G communication system. Scott Fulton explains why keeping everyone talking helps the manufacturers of small-scale channels to keep their prices low. Read more: https://zd.net/2TbpjCr

The 5G Wireless portfolio of standards is essentially complete, with stakeholders who approved major improvements to the physical layers of 5G New Radio for the upcoming 3GPP Release 17 last week, and a new round of renewals planned for the following June. In many countries, including the US, 5G mobile service is being rolled out for the first time from 4G LTE radio towers, upgraded for broadcasts across multiple frequency bands – not the highest mmWave scale, although even greater bandwidth. In the meantime, some cities are also starting to see the first signs of smaller, lower-power stations installed on top of light posts and existing telephone poles.

But for many telcos in North America and Europe, the big Christmas gift arrived early: on December 12, the conservative party won a decisive majority of UK parliamentary seats, keeping Prime Minister Boris Johnson in power and effectively assuring that the UK Kingdom will leave the European Union on January 31, 2020, with a deal between them.

“We will have Brexit ready on time by January 31, no” ifs “,” no buts, no maybes, “Prime Minister Johnson commented on his victory,” leaving the European Union as one UK and in control of our laws, taking back borders, money, our trade, immigration system, which fulfills the democratic mandate of the people. ”

It was not so much that the Labor party of the opposition was necessarily bad for 5G. The conservative is winning an economic gap between the dividing factions that can force 5G stakeholders to share, leading to separate evolutionary paths for future iterations of wireless technology.

Almost immediately after the sworn in and session of new MPs and conservatives who officially regained control of the lower house, Parliament voted 358 to 234 to approve the EU (withdrawal agreement) (with brackets). Eleven months after the date of withdrawal, the UK remains a member of the EU customs union and of the European “internal market”. This means that trade restrictions and rates between the UK and other EU member states will continue to expire. If the early discussions paid off and both parties agreed, they could extend this interim period by another two years. The World Trade Organization does not have to intervene to reduce disputes.

Cradle of the revolution

The man who will lead Europe’s side of these negotiations, Michel Barnier, told the Web Summit in Lisbon last November that he believes that the fate of these negotiations will determine whether Europe as a whole will continue to have a say in economic or technological negotiations in the near future .

Courtesy European Commission

“In England in the late 18th century, James Watt developed the steam engine,” said Barnier. “The dynamics he created quickly spread to Belgium, France and Germany and Europe became the birthplace of the first industrial revolution. Today in the 21st century the US and China are at the forefront. If we do nothing in Europe now, the future of our industry, jobs, personal data and ethical standards will be made in Washington and Beijing. ”

One of the prime priorities of the Prime Minister for 2020, according to his office, is the attitude of his country towards Huawei in China – the world’s number 1 producer of telecommunications equipment, Nokia’s number 2 and Sweden’s number 3. Johnson’s government had the opportunity to do this earlier to make a final policy decision on Huawei for a year, but instead instructed his culture secretary, Nicky Morgan, to announce a delay in that decision until after the December 12 elections.

In the meantime, Mrs. Morgan found her position elevated to the House of Lords. Nevertheless, it seems that she will remain in her role as a cabinet, at least temporarily, perhaps just a few weeks. During that time, perhaps in early January, she can announce whether the newly authorized conservative government will follow the example of the US by excluding Huawei from its 5G network building plan.

British culture minister Nicky Morgan

Gov.uk

Last December 4, running from his previous position in support of such an exclusion, Mr. Johnson indicated that he may be willing to bow to Huawei. The BBC quotes him as having told a press conference: “On Huawei and 5G, I do not want this country to be unnecessarily hostile to foreign investment. On the other hand, we cannot harm our vital national security. Nor can we compromise our ability to collaborate with other vital … security partners, and those are the key criteria that determine our decision about Huawei. ”

The UK’s most vital security partner is of course the US. On the same day, the US president said he had personally signed a deal with Italy to block Huawei’s involvement with that country. The Italian Minister of Industry, in turn, has waited three weeks to not only deny that such a deal has been reached with the US, but also to officially open the door for Huawei’s involvement in building the 5G networks of Italy – making Italy in line with France and Germany in that regard.

So Morgan will still have to make a difficult decision if she does it right away as expected. If it closes the doors of Great Britain to Huawei, it could send a signal to the European Commission that the UK is not interested in concluding trade agreements for communication, or in leaving and leaving the infrastructure of the “digital internal market “of the EU. (Barnier is known for the EU’s objective of keeping the UK on the internal market, and the recognition of Brexit’s added value in the first place has never been sufficiently explained to him.)

But if Morgan leaves the door open for Huawei, as Johnson did at the beginning of December, the issue may remain a discussion item during the transition phase. That discussion can of course still break off or encounter a traffic jam. However, if these conversations continue to show the behavioral patterns they have shown so far, the most likely time is that such a collapse could occur in the latter part of 2020, near when this phase is scheduled to be completed.

By that time, 3GPP is likely to have ratified the extensions to the physical network layers of 5G to account for more channels and greater bandwidth. New transmitters built for use in some of the more challenging areas of the world – such as the Balkans, India, Pakistan, and Central Africa – would have put their specifications in stone. Even if the Huawei gap were to expand after that time, the effects on wireless and mobile technologies would only be felt if 3GPP was set aside for what would be called “6G”.

Now the key to these deliberations is not from the US but, in an astonishing surprise, from Germany. Commenting on a cyber security conference last November, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stated that it remains in Germany’s best interest to prevent foreign powers from accessing its national infrastructure. If such a block could not be guaranteed, the minister said, “Huawei should be excluded from the procedure, just as other countries have done.” This after only the previous month, government officials confirmed their previous findings that no salesman should be excluded from the country’s “security catalog” in the interest of fair competition.

The UK is therefore not the only deliberator who weighs the political and technological implications of both sides of this issue. As long as the final choices of governments remain in the air, it is good news for standard groups such as 3GPP and the various stakeholders of 5G, who can continue their standards and implementation agendas on time.

Cut and dice

In his speech at the Web Summit, the French Barnier mentioned a crucial element of his ongoing negotiations with the UK: ensuring continued EU funding for projects that included the UK when they were originally launched. The EU government is currently imposing sanctions and financing the 5G Public Private Partnership (5G PPP), which has already contributed to the development of the 5G portfolio. 2020 will be the year in which that partnership begins to introduce phase 3, which the European Commission describes as “an end-to-end 5G experimental network infrastructure”.

Europe’s original pre-Brexit plan for 5G implementation.

Courtesy European Commission

“This new powerful network,” according to 5G PPP, “will be served through a scalable management framework that enables rapid deployment of new applications, including sensor-based applications, with a reduction in OpEx network management of at least 20 percent compared to today ”

One of the technologies involved in this phase is most likely Matilda, an experimental standard for implementing network segmentation at NFV level. To enable smaller telcos in the world to accommodate all the technologies that 5G entails, they need a reliable, secure and legal way to achieve network segmentation – by dividing cloud data center infrastructure into inviolable segments. Telcos can simply lease those virtual segments from data center providers, or agree to jointly manage their facilities instead of building every cubic centimeter of space that such data centers would occupy – along with all the power they would need to consume, or even for themselves produce.

Special property



How 5G will transform your business

5G will be popularized through telecom providers and the marketing of wire cutting services, but the greatest impact and revenue will come from connecting the internet of things, edge computing and analysis infrastructure with minimal latency.

read more

“Matilda wants to come up with a radical shift in the development of software for 5G-ready applications,” writes 5G PPP, “as well as virtual and physical network functions and network services, through the adoption of a uniform programmable model, the definition of the correct abstractions and creating an open development environment that can be used by both application and network functions developers. ”

For many telco and communication companies, and even startups who want to become such companies, the network segment is the key to their entire future. If this does not work, regardless of what is happening on the radio access and transmitter, 5G will not happen.

No country invests more in Matilda’s success than the UK. A demonstration of the profits made during phase 2 of 5G PPP, including high-speed 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave), network-aware applications that can be used in stadiums and public events (5G-PICTURE), involving stakeholders throughout Europe remains planned. for the Ashton Gate Stadium of Bristol in March. This project started with EU funding and is monitored by employees of the European Commission (EC). Delivering hardware and expertise for that demo is Blu Wireless in Bristol.

Had the conservatives lost the election, and the parliament remained stuck (without a clear majority), or Labor had won the majority of the seats and rejected its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, the Brexit deal on the table because he said he would last October , the entire stadium-based network slicing demo could have been called off. Without an agreement, the EC could have withdrawn support for the project until it could have been renegotiated separately – an extremely unlikely event.

The sun rises in the east

“You can’t do 5G without collaboration with all industrial players,” said Paul Scanlan, CTO of Huawei for his carrier activities. “It just doesn’t work.”

In a ballroom of the Savoy Hotel in London last December 3, Huawei organized an event called Trust in Tech Symposium. Speakers at that event, including Scanlan, helped Huawei make its most dramatic defense to date, breaking the whole standard without direct participation from a technology supplier in the final result.

“We need a different type of regulatory framework – I call it an” appropriate “regulatory framework – to promise that operators are encouraged to invest in this way and encourage collaboration. Otherwise it won’t happen. And the reason it doesn’t happen because. … you have to change your DNA. You have to change your way of thinking. You have to look at things in a different way. And that’s not what is done in general, in the whole industry. ”

It is far from the first time that we have argued for a technology supplier for the honesty of those who want to regulate it, through a brain transplant or at least a partial lobotomy (see “Facebook”). If we change the way we think about things – for example, by not thinking about it – then we see the world in a whole new light, or at least in a different shadow of darkness.

But Scanlan’s plea may not have fallen on deaf ears, or has often been the case, not at all. Prime Minister Johnson’s statement that opened the door for Huawei was made the following day.

Days later, the US and China reached at least an agreement to seek an agreement. Although the US government indicated that such a deal was concluded and stock prices were higher, Chinese officials later denied that the deal was actually signed. The US president later denied that Chinese officials had made the statement in an attempt to question the authenticity of a video made by the Chinese government from its own press conference, and condemned The Wall Street Journal for clearly calling the video from the voluminous ether. = However, the Associated Press has reported on the terms of the agreement, signed or not. US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, a real person, told the AP that China had agreed to purchase a record $ 40 billion worth of agricultural products annually.

Apparently the primary element of this trade agreement is focused on agricultural products and 5G, maker of mobile products ZTE or Huawei is not explicitly mentioned. But as long as China holds out the hope of greater agricultural purchases, the US seems to have hope of removing Chinese communications companies from the “blacklist” of the FCC, which could take place as a result of talks in phase two, or even later round.

The longer that hope can be extended, the greater the chance that Huawei has to retain its interest in the 5G standards. And if the first implementations of 5G NR implementations take place globally, with Huawei being considered reasonable – without leaving exploitable backdoors open to the telecommunications infrastructure of countries – the less likely the risk of damage to the implementation plans of 5G suppliers is, perhaps as late as 2026, Huawei could later be banned from participating.

It is a ray of hope for the holidays. Enjoy it while it lasts.