A wave of violence threatens the parliamentary vote in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon – A wave of violence in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon threatens to derail the parliamentary elections of the West African nation on Sunday, as militant separatists kidnap dozens of candidates and warn citizens not to vote, observers say.

Over the past two weeks, at least 120 candidates have been abducted in the Northwest and Southwest regions. Only about 60 of the candidates have been released and the separatists on social media have indicated that they will release the rest after the elections.

Residents say alleged separatists have cut off the fingers of at least 12 people caught with voter cards.

“They said I did not respect their order that no one should be found with the cards,” said Bunui Claudine, a resident of the southwestern city of Kumba who escaped to the city of Yaounde. She said she will not return until after the elections “because I am not sure if my safety is guaranteed.”

The threats by separatists come as Maurice Kamto, the opposition leader who claims to have won the 2018 presidential election, has called for a boycott of Sunday’s election and said they will not be free or fair.

Unrest broke out in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon in 2016, when teachers and lawyers protested against the dominance of the French language and French-speaking officials. Rebels took over the weapons a year later and demanded a separate English-speaking state. Their conflict with the Cameroonian army has killed about 3,000 people, many of whom have captured villagers in the fighting.

Several offices of the Cameroonian electoral administration have recently been burned in the English-speaking regions, with separatists claiming responsibility. Citizens fleeing as separatists collide with the army say the government cannot protect them.

The government of Cameroon, however, says the elections must continue despite the threats and calls from some opposition parties for a boycott.

“We will crush every hunter and arrest every political leader who tramples the rights of people to make their political choices,” said Paul Atanga Nji, Cameroonian minister of territorial government, Friday.

“The hunters still have the ability to surrender, drop their weapons and get grace or be killed,” he said.

The chairman of the election committee, Enow Abrams Egbe, said that the destruction of electoral material by separatists did not discourage preparations for the vote.

“In fact, we have sent more than 98% of the election material and the army is keeping watch,” Egbe said.

Opposition leader Kamto and hundreds of party members were arrested in early 2019 after participating in peaceful protests about alleged irregularities in the elections where President Paul Biya easily won a seventh term. According to official results, Kamto finished a far second. He and the others were released later in 2019 as part of a national dialogue to restore peace.

Kah Walla, president of the People’s Party of Cameroon, also called for a boycott of the vote.

“We cannot have civilians dying in the English-speaking regions and we are just going on and going to the elections,” she said.

However, some other opposition parties claim that the vote will allow them to work out laws to resolve the country’s crisis.

Amnesty International has blamed the Cameroonian army for escalating violence. It said this week that it has documented a pattern of illegal killings by the army in the English-speaking regions since armed separatists announced December 23 that they would challenge Sunday’s election.

“The security measures and increased military presence announced by the Cameroonian government to ensure that the vote can take place this weekend seem to be a pretext for a much more sinister operation,” said Fabien Offner, a human rights group investigator.

Citizens are trapped in a spiral of violence, the rights group said.

Francois Lounceny Fall, representative of the United Nations Secretary General in Central Africa, said that Cameroonians should support their government and make the elections a success.

___

AP journalist Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal has contributed.

Edwin Kindzeka Moki, The Associated Press