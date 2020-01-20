A wave of new plastic is about to hit the planet

Global emissions linked to plastic – now just under 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year – could reach 1.3 billion tonnes by 2030, the same as nearly 300 coal-fired power plants, the Center for International Environmental Law found. If the output grows as planned, plastic would use between 10 and 13 percent of the allowed carbon emissions if the warming should stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the center reported.

That emission comes from almost every phase of the life of plastic. First, there is the energy-intensive nature of oil and gas extraction. Then cracking with ethane requires huge amounts of power, with a simultaneously large greenhouse gas footprint. The Shell plant has a permit to emit as much carbon dioxide as 480,000 cars per year.

An estimated 12 percent of all plastic is burned, releasing more greenhouse gases, as well as dangerous toxins, including dioxins and heavy metals. The industry promotes an expansion of incineration in waste-to-power plants, which it describes as a source of renewable energy. In addition, new research suggests that plastic releases greenhouse gases into the environment when it degrades – a potentially huge and uncontrollable source of emissions.

The industry states that plastic offers many benefits, including environmental benefits. It makes cars lighter and therefore more efficient, insulates homes, reduces waste by extending the life of food, and keeps medical supplies clean, along with many other applications, said Keith Christman, director of plastic markets at the American Chemistry Council.

“These things will continue to be important applications that protect our health and society in the future,” he said. “The key here is context. If you are not going to use plastic, what will you use? “Alternatives such as steel, glass, and aluminum have a negative impact themselves, including carbon footprints that can be larger than those of plastic,” he said. And although critics focus on disposable items that seem frivolous, much plastic is used for longer, he said.

Yet convenience – such as consumers’ taste for eating and drinking while traveling – is an important driver of plastic use in rich countries. And the developing countries have also become an important new market. In parts of Asia, international companies sell individual portions of products such as shampoo, soap, and lotion to low-income consumers in individual packages. But although the industry points to a lack of waste management infrastructure in poor countries as a cause of the plastic problem in the ocean, Americans use dozens of times more plastic per capita than Indians, five times more than Indonesians and nearly three times as much as Chinese people.

In addition to climate impacts, petrochemical production in the air can release toxic substances such as 1,3-butadiene, benzene and toluene, causing cancer and other diseases. Many plants are in poor areas, often communities of color, although as the fracking connection encourages expansion into the countryside, poor white communities are also likely to be affected more and more.

Fires and explosions are another problem. The day before Thanksgiving, a fire at the Texas Petroleum Chemical plant in Port Neches caused two explosions, forcing 50,000 people to evacuate their homes. A week later, the authorities issued a new evacuation warning after air monitors had detected high levels of carcinogenic 1.3 Butadiene.

It was the fourth major petrochemical fire of 2019 in the state. “This is the nature of where we live, and the unfortunate side effect of all this production,” said Yvette Arellano of Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services. “I think the general public has a misunderstanding over the full breadth of plastic effects, especially with regard to human health.”

Yet many welcome the jobs that petrochemical facilities entail, particularly in areas affected by the loss of coal and other industries. Pennsylvania granted the Shell plant $ 1.6 billion tax relief – one of the largest in the history of the state – and officials in Ohio and West Virginia are pursuing businesses that want to build more ethane crackers, storage facilities, and pipelines. IHS Markit, a data and analysis company, said the region could produce enough ethane to supply four more crackers such as Shell.

