A warrant has been issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown

Originally published: 22 JAN 20 11:09 ET

Updated: 22 JAN 20 23:40 ET

By Jason Hanna, Jamiel Lynch and Darran Simon, CNN

(CNN) – A warrant for the arrest of former NFL player Antonio Brown was issued after a clash with a delivery man at Brown’s home in South Florida.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, Brown faces a count of battery break-ins, unoccupied transport burglaries, and criminal mischief of less than $ 1,000.

The alleged victim informed the police that he was supplying household items that Brown had stored in California when the alleged incident occurred. Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt “beat” the alleged victim at Brown’s home in Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon, the Hollywood police said earlier.

No charges were brought against Brown, who the police had unsuccessfully tried to contact.

The investigation started with an emergency call that someone made because of a disturbance at Brown’s house in Hollywood, about 40 kilometers north of downtown Miami.

The truck driver requested payment of $ 4,000 for the delivery of the household goods. When Brown refused, the driver wanted to go.

When he drove away, “Brown picked up a stone and threw it” on the driver’s truck, causing a “small bump and paint chips” on the driver’s door, the complaint says.

The driver said in the complaint that he returned to Brown after his company management said Brown was ready to pay the outstanding $ 4,000 and an additional payment of $ 860 for the vehicle damage and additional driver time.

Brown paid the $ 4,000, but refused to pay the extra amount, and the driver got back in the truck to leave.

Brown argued with the driver, got into his vehicle, and “began physically grabbing and pulling the alleged victim,” ripped his shirt open, causing multiple grazes, the complaint said. Then Holt, Brown’s trainer, brought Brown from the driver, the complaint says.

Holt then requested the driver’s key to get Brown’s property, the complaint said.

When the driver refused to return the keys, Holt “entered the vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition,” the complaint said. Holding the truck unlocked, Brown and several friends “stepped on the side of the truck and started removing boxes,” the complaint said.

The group began throwing items back into the truck, damaging property after the alleged victim informed them that they had removed items that belonged to others, the complaint said.

Brown “retired to his apartment and closed the door” when the police arrived, the complaint said.

The Hollywood police said, “The officials tried to contact Mr. Brown but were unsuccessful.”

The victim reported that the complaint had caused injuries, including scratches on the neck, shoulder and forearm, and a cut on the fingertip.

The 35-year-old Holt from Miami Lakes was arrested on Tuesday evening for battery theft, police officer Christian Lata told reporters.

No lawyer for Holt was listed in Broward County’s online court records. He was detained in the district prison the previous Wednesday and was set at $ 20,000. Online records of Holt’s status were not available Wednesday night.

CNN’s attempts to contact Brown’s representative were not immediately successful.

Brown without NFL team after alleged rape

Brown had a turbulent year in 2019 when he left the NFL.

Long a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the seven-time Pro Bowl Selectee was traded to Oakland in March. But his greeting was quickly over and Oakland fired him before the 2019 season started.

The New England Patriots signed him in September, but three days later, one of his former off-season sports coaches filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and assault in 2017 and 2018.

Brown’s lawyer said the relationship was consensual and “Mr. Brown denies any allegation in the lawsuit.” Brown also countered his accuser.

Brown played a game with the patriots, but the team released him on September 20, days after the lawsuit was filed.

