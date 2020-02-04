A warning from the past

A quote has appeared at the end of my Through the Darkest of Times playthrough and it is worth attaching to this memory during this moment of division in history. The words come from Holocaust painter and survivor, Max Mannheimer, who informed the public about the horrors caused by the Third Reich in the aftermath of the Second World War.

“You are not responsible for what happened. But you are certainly responsible for preventing it from happening again.”

I know I’m not alone when I say this, but I have a strange relationship with World War II stories like an American Jew whose family roots were directly influenced by the Holocaust. Whether it’s a movie, TV series or video game, I tend to set them against my own deeply personal understanding of the war, which is just as well informed by the stories I used to hear from family as by the Holocaust of my former Hebrew school. class.

The hours I spent in that fluorescent classroom viewing archive footage from the Nazi death camps were not easily forgotten. Once you’ve seen the ovens where Jews were burned, the showers where they were gassed and the rows of skeleton prisoners standing in front of corpse-filled mass graves while waiting to be executed, it will stay with you as emotional scar tissue.

Through the Darkest of Times, dare not turn those extermination camps into a game, thanks. It is not even focused on the Jewish experience during the Second World War, not directly. Instead, you will be asked to lead a German resistance group in the years before and during the war. It is a game of strategic decision-making, with a story shaped by your choices.

In my case, I managed to keep my group together during the late days of the war in 1945. But with an important member arrested by the Gestapo and our morale completely in the toilet, we dissolved and the game ended. Text on the screen told me what happened next to my small group of resistance fighters.

The quote from Mannheimer appeared last and placed a point in the story “Meier-Zielke-Gruppe”. I’m not ashamed to admit that it made me cry. It was not the loss of my fictional resistance group or even the sentiment expressed in the quote that led to this sudden burst of emotion. It was the heavy weight to have made this long journey full of grim details and to see how fruitless it all was.

All those millions of people died. For all resistance efforts, real and fictional, the German public that supported Hitler was convinced that the rumors about the Holocaust were exactly that: a fiction. Some liked to fool themselves. Others chose blind ignorance because it is difficult to stand up for what is good in a police state.

You may want to believe that everyone has their breaking point where there is no other choice than to resist. That’s just not true. Hitler was popular and a powerful propaganda machine led citizens to believe that Germany was winning. A resistance movement that started as an apparent majority declined more and more because of how the rulers used fear as a weapon.

I cried because, as a person with a sense of how the past informs the present, Through the Darkest of Times places all of this for you and then challenges you to ignore the obvious connections with the mainstream comeback of the 21st century. The feeling of despair has an impact, because whether you want to admit it or not, we live in desperate times.

I don’t know if that was the intention, but the occasional dialogue references to well-known modern touchstones such as “fake news” cannot be ignored. Did German resistance fighters really mention Joseph Goebbels’ propaganda operation as fake news? Does it even matter when the ties that Germany from the 1940s bind to the United States in 2020 are so incredibly clear?

I didn’t really find what you could consider as the flesh of Through the Darkest of Times. You spend every turn broadcasting the members of your group on a mission or another across Berlin. There is a very skill and attribute system that controls the chance of success or failure (and a separate measure of how likely it is that you will attract attention). It’s fine, but the underlying systems that determine your strategic decision-making are too opaque.

So in the end I usually started to trust my stomach. That has invested me mildly in the direct resistance efforts of my group, but so many of the missions are meant to be repeated and so much text is reused time and time again that trying to put a story together in your head quickly becomes boring. What really kept me playing were the many narrative intermezzos and nods to the past.

Through the Darkest of Times is just as much a history lesson as a video game. Between every turn you will be confronted with headlines following the basic trajectory of history. I have learned things here that I had not known before about the circumstances that led to the ascent of Hitler and the public spread of lies that held him in power.

Even more fascinating are the cut-of-life intermezzos that show us what life was like on the grounds for your average German citizen in the 1930s and 1940s in Berlin. During the pre-war period I crept into a Romani concentration camp and took pictures of the violence I saw there. I met a fellow resistance leader in pre-occupation Paris, and then contacted her almost ten years later when she served as an intermediary for a Nazi officer hoping to bring down Hitler.

In the last days of the war, after regular bombing turned Berlin into an active war zone, I met a young man trying to hide his “Jewish” place while we were both in an air-raid shelter. At these and all other fun moments, the gameplay turns into a grim pick-your-own adventure. I helped the young man, shared some of my hard-fought bread with him and sacrificed some much-needed supplies. Could that be why my game ended a short time later? Were those shared pieces of bread the key to undoing my group?

I don’t know and I don’t want to know. Through the Darkest of Times worked best for me when I let go of my analytical self and stopped trying to understand the underlying mechanisms of the game. I can’t really say I enjoyed playing, but I’m still glad I did.

If you’re here to read a review … well, I’m sorry to disappoint you. I don’t have the ability to struggle with this game at that level; the story is something that I feel way too deep. When I read about the fictional players who have gathered around my resistance group, I only see my grandmother and her parents fleeing to pre-war Poland, or her long-lost half-brother who went to the extermination camps and miraculously survived. Or one of the countless souls whose skinny faces stared at me from the TV in my Hebrew schoolroom.

I don’t see myself coming back through Through the Darkest of Times, but I really would like us to live in a world where more people could be receptive to the message it brings. Mannheimer died in 2016, just a few months before the American elections. He didn’t live long enough to remind us of what he once said about responsibility. So instead, we have a German indie studio called Paintbucket Games that picks up that baton.

I am not responsible for the end of my virtual resistance group, but Through the Darkest of Times is a grim reminder of everything that can happen if we ignore the lessons from the past. Never again.

