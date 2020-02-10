A warm winter means a headache for beekeepers: NPR

Honeybees usually settle in their beehives and rest over the winter. But this season was unusually warm – and that’s a challenge for the beekeepers.







AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Winter is downtime for honey bees. They settle down in their beehives and rest. But this winter was unusually warm in some places, and this is a great headache for beekeepers. Molly Samuel of the WABE member station in Atlanta reports.

MOLLY SAMUEL, BYLINE: I’m in a community garden in Atlanta with Linda Tillman. She is the beekeeper and president of the Georgia Beekeepers Association. She is curled up on a cool winter day.

LINDA TILLMAN: Well, we’re at a beehive that is completely silent for the radio, which I’m sorry.

SAMUEL: Bad for the radio because I can’t record bee hums, but good for the bees because they are supposed to do it this time of year.

TILLMAN: The bees are inside and keep their brood warm.

SAMUEL: Tillman says they are in their group with the honey they have kept for the winter – all well. The problems arise when the temperature is a bit warmer, like about 50 degrees, which has happened a lot this winter.

TILLMAN: And if it’s a very warm day, they’re looking for the possibility that spring is actually there.

SAMUEL: You leave the hive looking for flowers to get pollen and nectar.

TILLMAN: And there is no nectar at this time of year, so stock up on the honey that you have stored in the beehive.

SAMUEL: If the bees eat all the honey that they had saved for the winter, there is actually a risk of starvation. At such times, beekeepers can feed their beekeeping water to bring them to the source. But there is another problem because flying around wears out the bees.

GLORIA DEGRANDI-HOFFMAN: And when bees fly physiologically, they age.

SAMUEL: Gloria Degrandi-Hoffman is an entomologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Arizona. She says in the spring it is better for the colony to have fresh, energetic new honey bees ready to go outside and look for, not bees that are flying in time because it was too warm to settle in.

DEGRANDI-HOFFMAN: The population consists of older individuals – they begin to decline and can cause colonies to die in winter or spring.

SAMUEL: Honeybees face other challenges, such as pesticides and parasitic mites. However, Degrandi-Hoffman says warmer autumn and winter are enough to investigate a possible solution – keeping bees in indoor cold rooms.

DEGRANDI-HOFFMAN: You use forklifts and can move these colonies. They are attached to the pallets.

SAMUEL: We’re talking big here. She works with commercial beekeepers who transport their bees from farm to farm and pollinate things like almonds. In one of their studies, bees were kept refrigerated in Idaho until spring.

DEGRANDI-HOFFMAN: You kind of simulate what it was like decades ago when October came and it started to get cold. And in November, you know, the bees really didn’t fly anymore.

SAMUEL: Here in Georgia, beekeeper Linda Tillman makes her own adjustments to the changing climate. She has withheld the honey harvest to ensure that her bees have enough to survive this strangely warm season.

For NPR News, I’m Molly Samuel in Atlanta.

