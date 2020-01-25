A Virginia police officer was killed when a car dragged her during a traffic incident

By Nicole Chavez and Chuck Johnston, CNN

(CNN) – A police officer in Newport News, Virginia, died after a car drove away and was dragged during a traffic incident, the police said.

Policewoman Katie Thyne and another policeman responded to a drug complaint Thursday night and stopped at a car. After the police asked the driver to get out of the car, the driver accelerated and dragged Thyne for about a block.

The car then crashed into a tree and left Thyne hanging between the car door and the tree, Drew said. The police officer suffered several injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, the police said in a statement.

“She was a true heroine and served this community,” said Drew. “She is and remains a valued member of the department.”

Thyne, who was from New Hampshire, joined the division in 2018 after serving in the U.S. Navy, Drew said.

She is survived by her 2-year-old daughter, mother, brother, stepfather and partner, the chief of police said.

“This is what she wanted to do. She wanted to be in law enforcement and she wanted to do it in this city,” said Drew, sobbing.

Outside the police department, Thyne helped train a children’s basketball team, the chief of police added.

The driver, Vernon Evander Green, was arrested shortly after the accident. The 38-year-old was charged with manslaughter to evade law enforcement and drug possession and evade them.

It is unclear whether Green has a lawyer, according to online court records.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.