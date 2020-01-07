A victim of his own tourist industry? Some suggest that more action is needed to preserve Vancouver for the locals

Loading...

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – An estimated Vancouver saw up to 10 million tourists last year on beaches, parks, trails, and other attractions.

That’s a lot of people, so here’s a question: is the city just too popular?

Some suggest that the tourism industry should take a more drastic approach in order to preserve Vancouver from the locals and prevent it from being further overwhelmed by the worldwide rise of tourism.

Molly McClusky is a CityLab employee in the US – and a frequent visitor to Vancouver. Speaking of the Big Story Podcast, she says that Vancouver has to deal with a problem that some of the oldest and most iconic cities in the world have had: just too many visitors.

“What point do you say,” We have just closed? “She told the podcast.

Although Vancouver Tourism has taken measures to relieve pressure on some attractions and has been working to promote the city’s seasonal season, McCluskey may say it should look at lessons learned in those parts of Europe that also feel the crisis .

“You know, the tourism office in Vienna has a random experience generator,” she says with a smile. “Where tourists can go to their little shop, right on the square, and press a button and it’ll say,” Hey, maybe try here. “

McCluskey notes that there are even more drastic measures.

“Amsterdam has just stopped promoting tourism – they have completely stopped certain tourist attractions,” she explains. “Bruges has just limited the daily amount of cruise ships from five to two.”

She suggests that Vancouver’s tourism infrastructure now has a capacity of 95 percent, with certain attractions regularly being overwhelmed. McCluskey says things like peak prices for attractions and ticketing – even if they are free tickets – would help people measure.

In the Greater Vancouver area, some districts have had to restrict access to locations due to the influx of tourists to tourist attractions.

For example, in North Vancouver, the district has enforced parking and access restrictions around Deep Cove to alleviate some of the congestion, especially in the summer months, which can be a disruptive time for residents.

