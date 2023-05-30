A Vegetarian Burger Made with Real Vegetables

Vegans and vegetarians are increasing worlwide. Nowadays, more and more people looking to cut meat out of their diets are turning to fake meats instead of traditional alternatives such as veggies and pulses. However, knowing where to start can seem tricky for those wanting a genuine vegetable burger that’s less heavily processed. Still, this shouldn’t have to be the case – and Shake Shack is looking to make a difference here with their brand new genuine veggie burger.

What’s the Deal with Fake Meats?

While vegetarianism and veganism are growing in popularity, it’s well worth considering that many people still enjoy the taste of meat. With this thought in mind, for those who are following plant-based diets for non-taste-related reasons, fake meat offers a quick and easy alternative, making up around 1% of all meat category sales.

However, fake meats aren’t necessarily all they’re cracked up to be. Indeed, many people still dislike the not-quite-there flavor that many fake types of meat can provide, while for others, the concept of eating such a highly processed food can come with some concerns. And, of course, there are also the people who just don’t like the taste of meat generally – and for anyone falling into these groups, plant-based dining opportunities can feel notably slim on the ground.

So, what’s the alternative here? Well, in most cases, the options are either “grin and bear it” or settle for something else. However, for veggie-lovers who miss the taste of actual vegetables, there’s some big news: Shake Shack (a New York City-based firm that launched in 2004) is making a difference with a brand new veggie burger that’s sure to blow other alternatives out of the water.

Focusing on Genuine Vegetables

If you’re looking for a refreshing plant-powered taste, Shake Shack’s new veggie burger is well worth considering. Indeed, rather than following the craze of fake meats and artificial scents and flavors, the brand is returning to basics by harnessing the natural goodness of plants. And, for lovers of old-school plant-based foods, this could be great news.

Some of the key ingredients included in the new burger recipe include mushrooms, carrots, sweet potatoes, and a range of grains. The recipe is also notable for being the first Shake Shack veggie burger to roll out nationwide successfully to the brand’s approximately two hundred and twenty stores after previous efforts at making a plant-based option haven’t gotten further than the brand’s New York City testing locations.

It’s not just the brand’s veggie burgers making a mark, though. Indeed, the team has also worked to develop a range of other innovative vegan-friendly foods and treats to their menu, such as frozen custard and chocolate milkshakes—the perfect post-meal sweet to round things off.

The new recipe will become a full-time permanent menu item after launch on May Second (for app orders) and May Fifth (for walk-in restaurant goers). As such, there’s no particular hurry to give it a try, as it looks like the recipe will be here for a while. Still, for those who love a more natural taste, waiting before giving it a go could be pretty hard.