A vegan friendly summary from Golden Globes

From Brad Pitts Wisecracks to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s BYOB appearance, we give you an exclusive insight into what’s happening outside of the camera.

Kate Beckinsale was seen with Machine Gun Kelly Post-Globes

Kate Beckinsale and Machine Gun Kelly leave a Golden Globes AfterpartyGIO / ROGER / BACKGRID

The 46-year-old “Underworld” actress apparently switched from Pete Davidson to his best friend Machine Gun Kelly.

After last year’s Golden Globes, Page Six announced exclusively that Beckinsale was discovered flirting with 25-year-old Davidson. The stars were together a few months before they split in April.

Not everyone was a fan of Joaquin Phoenix’s meatless Golden Globes

Joaquin Phoenix2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

While “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association enjoyed their success in putting together the ceremony’s first vegan dinner, others remained unsuccessful.

Not only the dinner was meat-free, but also the snacks at the bar during the show – the only place where the participants could find food. But to relieve some of the stars, the after-parties around the Beverly Hilton didn’t stick to the meatless theme.

Beyoncés Globes bathroom break

Beyonce and Jay-Z at The Golden GlobesNBC

One might think that Beyoncé, accompanied by Hollywood’s greatest stars, could get nervous for the evening. Apparently not!

A side six spy was stunned to see the superstar being led into the bathroom by an employee with one arm in front of him during the Golden Globes to prevent people from photographing or even staring at Queen Bey.

Tom Hanks makes a detour via Globes after the win

Tom Hanks and Arlene Ludwig Getty Images

Experienced Disney publicist Arlene Ludwig, who worked for the company in 1962 and spent 50 years there, sat in the back of the Golden Globes ballroom with her walker, hoping to reconnect with some of the actors she had made stars. On page six, some A-Listeners saw a distant wave before returning to talking about the evening’s glittering evenings.

But when Hanks – who was standing on the stage to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award – saw her, he threw his arms up and shouted, “Arlene Ludwig!” As if he had been waiting all night to see her ,

