A university built from scratch in 5 months wants to be the world leader: NPR

The SRM University of Andhra Pradesh in southeast India sits enthroned over green fields that are roamed by herds of goats.

In southeastern India, green fields crisscrossed with goats herds rise to a brand new cluster of white towers connected by courtyards, balconies and breezeways. This is the SRM University Andhra Pradesh.

Around 650 million Indians are under the age of 25. That means a fifth of the world’s youth live here. They want jobs and they want training. The number of university admissions has increased in the past ten years, but in order to meet demand and to further drive the country’s economic growth, the number of classroom seats must increase rapidly. An author estimated in 2018 that the country would have to build at least 1,000 new universities and 50,000 technical colleges in 10 years.

SRM Andhra Pradesh represents this wave. However, the university is not only trying to meet the demand for traditional higher education, but also to innovate and stay ahead.

The newest campus of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, a private institution founded in the 1980s, SRM AP, was built in just five months. It has a state-of-the-art water intake system, solar panels, laboratories with high-tech equipment and – a big attraction in this climate – air-conditioned dormitories.

Aayusi Biswas, a 20-year-old engineering student from hundreds of kilometers away in central India, has filled her dormitory with plants, Harry Potter memorabilia, and books. “I love to read,” she tells us.

She also loves to think up new startups, and that’s exactly what she showed here: “I’ve never seen the way this university promotes entrepreneurship at Indian universities.” With her T-shirts and jeans, her glasses, her fluent English and her programming skills, Biswas is the kind of bright self-starter you would expect, for example, at UC Berkeley – where she studied abroad.

Andhra Pradesh and the neighboring state of Telangana are particularly known for producing and exporting technical talent. In fact, the region has sent so many students and engineers abroad in recent years that Telugu, the national language, has become the fastest growing foreign language in the United States.

“We are the world’s brain power suppliers,” said Vice Chancellor Narayana Rao, calling regional heroes like Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet. However, in order to advance to the next stage of development, India must expand its own talent and leave it here. And that is the enormous ambition of SRM AP.

First step: design a new curriculum

SRM AP tries to take the lead in innovating what and how Indian students learn. On the one hand, they expand into the humanities. There is an entire school of liberal arts that is not available in many Indian universities. Most SRM AP students like Biswas focus on engineering and computer science and do high-tech research in areas like batteries, 3D printing, and materials science. But they also cover topics such as rhetoric, theater and gender studies.

An English professor here, Prateek (who uses a name), previously taught at Queensland University in Australia and at Oxford University in England. He returned to his home country of India because SRM AP gave him the opportunity to do his own research and create his own courses.

For example, he is currently teaching an elective on modern Indian theater. As part of the course, the students wrote and played their own piece. The topic: solar cars. “These are students of computer science and electrical engineering,” explains Prateek. “So you see things from this perspective and how they can change the world through theater and performances that help other people become aware of what is happening to them.” Surroundings.”

Students in the class do most of their work via video chat.

The emphasis on interest-driven and participatory learning is something new. Jamshed Barucha, who previously held the position of Vice Chancellor, says that the norm in India since growing up in Mumbai has been to “bunk” or skip classes and then “raid” students or for exams to overwhelm the minimum to get by with a “very memorable, very rigid curriculum”.

SRM AP is the first external customer of an American education start-up called Minerva. Their software uses artificial intelligence to promote active learning – basically to keep students up to date and solve problems throughout the class. SRM controls the program in two subjects. Introductory course in English and an advanced engineering course.

In Prateek’s introductory course in spoken English, students wear all headphones and sit in front of monitors on which they can watch their classmates on video. The software randomly selects students to answer the professor’s questions.

“In the beginning we were all exhausted,” says newcomer Sai Krishna Vishnamuluka. “For us, teaching is like an exam.” In fact, Minerva grades are really based on class performance, not exams.

For a first-time visitor, the setup appears confusing because the students communicate in the same room via video chat. And it’s bandwidth hungry, which is a problem in Andhra Pradesh. Despite frequent connection problems in the class we sit in, Prateek has become a big fan.

“In a non-Minerva classroom, students don’t want to find an answer. They’ll try to hide behind the book as if the teacher couldn’t see,” he says. “What will happen in Minerva? You have no option because the machine throws you on the stage. So you stand on the edge of the chair and wait for your turn. In the beginning it’s a problem, you are afraid are nervous, but when they get used to the platform, they literally love them. “

Vishnamuluka, the newcomer, agrees. He said he took the risk of coming to SRM AP before anyone else finished school.

“When I got to university, there was never an outgoing group (class). We are the third group here, so I thought this was a fresh off-the-shelf university.”

His experience with Minerva has made him more confident about what he is learning here.

“I thought that would change my life. It is one of the best experiences I have ever had. Because with the other classes we will forget what we have learned. But in the Minerva, every class will contain the previous class – we will wear the things we learned in previous classes. We will review every day what we have learned and how we can apply what we have learned in different ways. So now I think (SRM AP) is not a risk. “

Step two: get hacking!

Aayusi Biswas is part of a group called Next Tech Lab, which has won a total of 50 national and international hackathons around the world.

American learning also affects extracurricular activities. Aayusi Biswas belongs to a group called Next Tech Lab, which was founded 4 years ago on another SRM campus. “We are working on things as big as AI, deep learning, IOT (Internet of Things), AR / VR (augmented / mixed reality), everything that is currently up to date in the industry, but most of it Universities is not taught. ” “explains Anshuman Pandey, co-founder of Next Tech Lab.” We have this hacker culture in which we build prototypes and participate in many hackathons. “They have won a total of 50 national and international hackathons around the world.

Students at SRM AP’s Next Tech Lab bring their sticker-covered laptops and crowd around long tables in a bright, open space in the main campus building. You work on a variety of projects. Biswas alone took third place in a hackathon with an AI-based tutor platform and is working on a program that uses algorithms that have been developed for genetics to automatically generate designs for suspension bridges.

At the moment she is excited about “Python in Pajamas”, a late night event for women in the Python programming language. “It’ll only be a night of code in your pajamas,” she explains. “It is specially designed for first-year students who are not yet ready in this area of ​​technology and meet people who already … have a good knowledge of programming.” In order to participate in this and other Next Tech Lab events, the students had to get a special permit to break their curfew in the dorm.

She says she and her fellow students break up clichés and reach for new opportunities. SRM AP has more women in engineering than most Indian schools – they account for about 35 percent of enrollments. Biswas says in India: “Girls are urged to get good grades, they are not so interested in these things – in building things.”

Step 3: sky is the limit?

The students’ optimism is contagious. However, there are literal obstacles to the expansion of this university. SRM AP is an hour from the nearest town. And the road ends here in a muddy furrow. The campus was built on subsidized land that should be in the middle of a brand new capital called Amaravati, but this project doesn’t seem to be complete yet.

Rao, the vice chancellor, says that the fact that the campus is currently surrounded by banana fields is not a big deal. “The students are looking for: ‘Will I get a good education here? … Do I have the opportunity to work on my dream ideas? Do I have role models here?” Applicants are not so concerned about the type of road or the lack of it. “Cement road, tar road, you won’t ask.”

Rao is happy to show visitors a model of a real satellite that SRM students built and launched on the Chennai campus. The metaphor is clear: the sky is the limit.

“We will be number 1 in 10 years!” he proclaims.

In the country? “Yes!”

Will you get there? Maybe, but Biswas doesn’t want to finish here. She has MIT in her sights for the graduate school.