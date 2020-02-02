“A true Navajo and American hero:” Joe Vandever Sr., Navajo code speaker, dies at the age of 96

WIDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Joe Vandever Sr., a Navajo code speaker, died Friday January 31 at the age of 96 in Haystack, New Mexico.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said he was born in the Red Running Into the Water People clan.

Vandever Sr. entered service with the Marines in 1943. He entered service in Santa Fe on March 26, 1943 and was fired with the rank of corporal on January 22, 1946. He served in fights in Window Rock, Ariz, the northern Solomon Islands, Bougainville, Emirau islands, Guam, Marianas islands, Okinawa, Ryukyus islands, occupation of Japan and occupation of China.

His 73-year-old wife, Bessie D. Vandever, died on 24 September 2019. The couple had been married for 73 years.

Joe Vandever Sr. was survived by a large family, including 55 great-grandchildren.

The US Army used the Navajo language during World War II to communicate in a way that the enemy could not understand.

“We were told that we had lost a real Navajo and American hero, Navajo Code Talker Joe Vandever Sr.,” said speaker Seth Damon with the 24th Navajo Nation Council in a press release. “Godspeed to him on his next journey.”

“It is daunting news to hear of the loss of another Navajo Nation and American national war hero,” said 24th Navajo National Council Chairman Daniel Tso in the release. “Colleague Navajo Code Talkers brought stores of hero Joe Vandever Sr. by invoking protection prayers for everyone in the field of battle. This is really a value: think of protecting someone’s colleague Navajo. Godspeed, hero Joe Vandever Sr. “

