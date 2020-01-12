A trip to Israel in 2008 made Carlos Ghosn's arrival in Lebanon difficult

Photo: AP

Shortly after escaping house arrest in Japan, where he was awaiting trial for suspected financial crimes in Beirut, Lebanon, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has already garnered new legal attention, this time on a business trip to his new neighbor in the south of Japan in 2008.

A little over a decade ago, Renault and Nissan opted for a battery replacement model developed by an Israeli technology entrepreneur named Shai Agassi called Better Place.

Better Place was a kind of “mobility company” before the term really entered the start-up world. The company did not want to sell cars, but wanted to sell access to them through a subscription model that it compared to mobile phone operators. It sounds strange now, but in 2008 people were really excited about this. Charging stations and battery changes rose all over Israel and the first electric Renault Meganes even made it to the drivers.

At the time, things were so hopeful that Ghosn even visited them and met with Agassi to sign a deal for Renault Fluence Z.E. to sign. Electric cars for using Better Place’s battery replacement infrastructure and for meeting Prime Minister Ehud Olmert at the time.

Then the company went under in 2013 (the same year Elon Musk showed us the first and last funnily a type S battery change) and most of us forgot the company, the partnership with Renault and Nissan and also Ghosn’s trip.

I say most of us because a group of lawyers in Lebanon clearly had this in mind when they made a formal complaint to the Lebanese prosecutor last week against Ghosn about the visit.

According to a report in the Times of Israel, the complaint was forwarded to prosecutor Ghassan Khoury, who brought Ghosn in for questioning about the trip.

You see, Lebanon is still technically at war with Israel, which occupied the southern part of the country after a war from 1982 to 2000 and waged a war against the militant group and the Hezbollah political party in Lebanon in 2006. The border was largely dominated Quiet, but there is little relationship, and Lebanon still has a policy of non-normalization, and the country is preventing its citizens from engaging in most forms of contact with the country, including business visits.

According to Reuters, Ghosn apologized that he had started the trip as a Frenchman when he commented on numerous legal issues to the press on Wednesday. He did not want to offend the Lebanese people and said that he had started the trip as a French citizen at the behest of Renault’s board.

The complaint against Ghosn is not the first time that a Lebanese citizen has been arrested and questioned in connection with a visit to Israel. Three years ago, French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri was facing a similar test when he made part of a film in Israel.

It remains to be seen whether this hook will have a lasting impact on Ghosn, which is said to play a role in Lebanese politics. Regardless, Ghosn’s arrival in Beirut seems to be far more complicated than he expected.