A tow truck turns around and closes a highway in Revere

Updated: 11:15 p.m. EST Jan 20, 2020

State police said the driver of a tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries after the large aircraft overturned on Route 1 in Revere on Monday evening. The incident occurred on the north side of the road near Route 60 in Revere. The accident caused the cargo to overflow onto the roadway. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

