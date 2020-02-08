A-thrushes from Hollywood sing karaoke before Oscars

Kate Hudson gave a show by performing Britney Spears ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ at the pre-Oscar party of talent agency CAA at San Vicente Bungalows, a Hollywood member club.

Rumer Willis rocked the party with a version of Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), and ‘Westworld’ star James Marsden and his musician friend Edei, real name Emma Deigman, played ‘Up Where We Belong’.

The karaoke started in the screening room of the exclusive location, with stars standing on the stage singing with the support of a full band.

Despite pleas from other partygoers, Rami Malek shyly refused to perform “Bohemian Rhapsody”, although in 2019 he won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the film of the same name as the song, a source said. Six.

Meanwhile down on the patio and garden of the club, stars including Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Ava DuVernay, Jeremy Renner, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lopez with Alex Rodriguez, Dwyane Wade, Eiza González, Sacha Baron Cohen and Olivia Wilde were treated by the Swedish pop star Lykke Li.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

CAA

Jennifer Lopez and CAA’s Kevin Huvane

CAA

