A 'threatening' dog. An uncomfortable postman. A London street caught in the crossfire

Several residents in a street in East London have suspended their mail delivery at home by Canada Post after a series of run-ins between a neighborhood dog and a postman.

Some Sanders Street residents, between Hamilton Road and Gould Street, have temporarily redirected their mail to a mail depot while Canada Post weighs the following steps.

John Craig, 86, and his wife Marion, 85, have lived on Sanders Street for 35 years. They have delivered Canada Post home from the start. Now they have to go five kilometers to a depot to pick up their letters.

The Craigs were told that their home delivery was stopped by the Canada Post in a letter Tuesday.

In the letter, the organization said the service disruption “is due to an impending resident in your area who has questioned the safety of the letterbox that regularly delivers your mail.” In an exchange with The Free Press, officials from Canada Post stated it is a dispute about dogs.

The letter further states that the Craigs post will be held at the Canada Post Office at 300 Wellington St. “until an alternative safe means of delivery has been introduced.”

Canada Post has stopped delivering to John Craig’s home because “an endangered resident in your area has questioned the safety of the letterbox that regularly delivers your mail.” Photo shot in London, Ont. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Craig said he doesn’t know which of his neighbors’ dogs caused the Canada Post move, but never personally met an aggressive dog in his neighborhood. The 86-year-old is upset that his mail service is interrupted for something he has no control over.

“We are being punished for something that we have never done,” said Craig. “We didn’t do anything wrong.”

A neighbor across the Craigs confirmed that he also received the letter from Canada Post to suspend home delivery to his address.

In an email statement, a Canada Post spokesperson said the organization is trying to work with homeowners to find a solution if a dog-related incident erupts. In some cases, Canada Post will temporarily suspend delivery until a solution is found.

“Our local business, health and safety teams have decided to temporarily pause the delivery to the door of the house in question and those in the neighborhood to keep our employees safe,” spokesperson Valérie Chartrand said in an email.

“In the meantime, there was communication with all involved customers to find an alternative solution for their mail delivery.”

The exact time frame on the temporary suspension is not clear.

The residents of Sanders Street are not alone in their home objections. In the past, postal companies have refused to deliver mail to another address in London for security reasons.

In August 2018, Canada Post sent a letter to elderly homeowner Edith Williams about the concern that one of her steps on the porch was 5.7 centimeters high and posed a “security risk” to mailmen. Williams was given the option to repair the step or move her mailbox so that the courier did not have to climb the extra large step.

