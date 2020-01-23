A thread and nothing else! Emily Ratajkowski turns around and sweeps!

Absolutely, those who feared, seeing that Emily Ratajkowski had set aside her sensual messages, that the model was going to bet on a different profile on Instagram can breathe easily.

And after a few days of ‘lazy’ publications, as noted by some of her fans, Emily has returned enormously. Her latest publications are those that her people love so much and that, of course, get viral in terms of content.

Image of Emily Ratajkowski

In this case, Ratajkowski’s excuse to immerse herself in her favorite social network with very little clothing is precisely to promote a new Innamorata product line, her brand.

The American understood some time ago that, although she had many names and many followers in the networks, she had to bet on a company that earned her income on a regular basis. And she chose to create a brand of bathing suits, lingerie, suits, etc.

A brand with designs that look like a finger ring. And her followers know it very well. There is no brand item of clothing that does not fit ” delicious’ to Emily. In this case we can see how, directly, Ratajkowski chooses for a model in which wire underwear leaves very, very little to the imagination.

As expected, the photo has been petted. They are no more or less than more than 780,000 likes who have generated in less than 24 hours. As for the comments, it is not that they fall short.