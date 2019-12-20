A third of Americans will have a "virtual holiday season" this year, a survey reveals

Loading...

12 technological gifts for Christmas: something for everyone

Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani cover their main technological gift recommendations at these parties in this week's Jason Squared episode. Read more: https://zd.net/2OV0Xu0

It can be a lonely time if you can't get home for the holidays. However, thanks to the magic of technology, we can connect with our friends and family in distant places on a virtual level through applications such as Skype, Facetime and WeChat, which allow us to make video calls in real time.

The technology and review gift site, GearHungry.com, surveyed 3,000 users to discover how we plan to spend the holidays in 2019

The survey showed that more than one in three (37%) of Americans are planning to have a virtual holiday season in 2019. They may be fed up with expensive plane tickets home, or they can't face the traffic of the season. Holidays on the roads as they go cross country back home.

Of those who travel to see their extended families in this holiday season, the average time they are willing to spend to reach their destination is three hours.

So why do some of us choose to stay home during the holidays, instead of being with our extended family? More than a quarter of respondents (27%) said it was because their family lives too far, which, given the size of the US. UU., It seems a genuine consideration.

For almost one in five respondents (19%), cost is a huge factor. They do not have the money to spend on air, bus or train tickets.

Nearly one in five (18%) reported that they are happy to have some time for themselves and enjoy their own company, while 12% say they cannot have free time at work.

If loneliness is too much for some, they can always knock on the next door. More than four in five (83%) of big-hearted Americans say they would invite a neighbor to spend December 25 with them if they discovered they would spend it alone.

It seems that a growing trend is to have a "virtual" meeting with the family. This means that Americans are not going to visit their family, but are linked to them during the holidays using video software, such as Skype or FaceTime.

The survey revealed that a quarter of people say that the holiday season is the only time of the year they speak or see family members. In a true festive spirit, unite people.

One in five said they see their family less in person due to video technology. This is not surprising, really, since video calls are of excellent quality and can unite families.

It hardly takes time to connect with family and friends through the large number of mobile devices. We should all try to communicate by video more frequently during the holiday season and share your holiday festivities with virtually all your connections.

And I hope you have a happy holiday, wherever you are.