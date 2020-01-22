A terminally ill rescue dog became K-9 police for one day

By Mallory Hughes, CNN

(CNN) – The police in Pasco, Washington, turned a rescue puppy with an inoperable tumor into a dashing K9 police.

The dog Eddie was abandoned and wandered around Benton City, Washington for almost a month before being saved, the CNN subsidiary KEPR reported.

Eddie is diagnosed with an inoperable tumor that causes him to be blind in one eye. He has only six to twelve months to live. Thanks to a nursing home and the Pasco police, Eddies will definitely be unforgettable for the past few months.

Its owner Kristi Kesler worked with Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue to create a bucket list for the dog, whom she fondly calls “Eddie Spaghetti”.

“I thought he could be photographed with an officer in a car, I thought if he was lucky he might drive a car, but I never thought it would be that big for him,” Kesler told KEPR.

Eddie got a tailored uniform with real police spots and was sworn in as K-9 by the police before spending the day on patrol.

“We believe in helping people, and that also means helping animals in our community. We’ve all come together as a family and are fighting with Eddie,” Detective Julie Lee told KEPR.

Officer Lee and others took Eddie to different locations around the city. His first official call was to a local auto body shop, where he received a gift basket of goodies, groceries, and take-away toys. They even donated to his veterinary bills.

One station was of course a donut shop, because without coffee and donuts he wouldn’t be a real policeman.

“He’s just such a lover. You would never know he was being abused or neglected,” said Detective Lee.

Eddie’s bucket list doesn’t stop there.

Some community members offered to remove other items from his list, such as pictures of Santa and a pool filled with soft toys, CNN partner KAPP reported. Kesler still hopes that he can ride a motorcycle sidecar and be the star of a kissing cell at an adoption event.

“These people who really showed up and said that we want to change the life of this dog – it is important for the world to know that people still care,” Kesler told KAPP. “Having her and being able to be part of her life and make a difference like in Eddie to bring him that joy, no matter how short it is, is what we hold onto.”

Officer Lee told KAPP that she would like Eddie’s story to highlight the fact that unloading animals is not the answer.

“Don’t send her to a death sentence in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “You deserve a chance of a happy life. If you can no longer provide it, let someone else try to do it for you.”

