A terminal rescue dog became a K-9 policeman for a day

Police in Pasco, Washington, transformed a rescue puppy with an inoperable tumor into a dashing police K-9.

The dog, Eddie, was abandoned and spent nearly a month wandering the nearby town of Benton before being rescued.

Carin Brown, the Benton County animal control officer who caught Eddie, told CNN HLN’s sister network that they originally received a call about him in October 2019, but that they had not could capture the dog. They finally caught it in late November.

“We thought he was hit by a car,” she said on Wednesday. “We rushed him to the vet and found out that he unfortunately had cancer.”

Authorities then contacted their rescue partners, Mikey’s Chance canine rescue, and Brown’s friend Kristi Kesler agreed to become Eddie’s adoptive mother for life.

The inoperable tumor made Eddie blind in one eye and was given six to 12 months to live.

“He’s just the best dog, so friendly, so well behaved, he knows all of his commands, he’s just the sweetest thing,” said Brown. “He deserves six months to a year of all the love and happiness we can give him.”

Kesler created a bucket list, which included becoming a K-9 policeman, to ensure that the dog she lovingly calls “Eddie Spaghetti” will have the most memorable months possible.

“I thought maybe he could get his picture taken with an officer in a car, I thought if he was lucky he could take a drive, but I never dreamed it would be so great for him, “Kesler told KEPR.

Eddie got a custom uniform with real police patches and was sworn in as a K-9 policeman before spending the day on patrol, promising to “apprehend the bad guys, find the narcotics and put people in jail” .

“We believe in helping people and it also means helping animals in our community, so we all got together as a family and we all fight alongside Eddie,” police detective told KEPR by Pasco, Julie Lee.

Lee and others took Eddie to several places in the city. His first formal call was to a local body shop for a “goods collection service”, where he received a gift basket with treats, food and toys to take home. They even donated his vet bills.

One stop, of course, was a local donut shop, because Eddie wouldn’t be a real cop without coffee and donuts.

“He is just such a lover. You will never suspect that he was abused or neglected,” said Lee.

Eddie’s bucket list doesn’t stop there.

Some community members have offered to check other items on his list, such as photos with Santa Claus and a pool full of stuffed animals, KAPP reported. Kesler still hopes to be able to ride a motorcycle sidecar and be the star of a kissing booth at an adoption event.

“These people who really stood up and said that we wanted to make a difference in the life of this dog – it meant that the world knew people still care about it,” Kesler told KAPP. “Having them and being able to be part of their life and making a difference like Eddie’s, to bring him that joy, no matter how little time – that’s what we hold on to.”

Brown told HLN that she had been shaken by the outpouring of support for Eddie in his later days.

“It’s amazing … in this tiny little community that so many people have said, you know,” It’s worth it, it’s worth the chance, “” she said.

Brown hopes that in the future, when people see other animals like this, they will be ready to intervene and protect them.

And there’s good news for Eddie’s bucket list item to drive in a motorcycle side car – Brown has a friend who owns one.

CNN contacted Mikey’s Chance but has yet to receive a response.

