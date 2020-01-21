A teen snowmobile driver died after being buried in an avalanche in Utah

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) – An 18-year-old was killed after getting into an avalanche while snowmobiling in Farmington Canyon, Utah.

Chase Adams was driving a snowmobile with his father Ben Adams on Saturday when an avalanche was accidentally triggered.

Adams was buried at least 6 feet deep in the snow and was found with an avalanche fire, avalanche probe and inflated airbag, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

“We spent the day in a place that is very important to me and my boys. We had a wonderful day with what we like to do. I was shocked when the snow slipped, but I felt that everything was in Would be fine, “said Ben Adams in a statement.

“I am an extremely strong man and at the moment of physical need to save my son, my strength was of no use.”

Adams had deployed his avalanche airbag, “he wasn’t floating as intended,” the sheriff’s office in Davis County said in a press release. Avalanche airbags, when triggered, are said to help people trapped in an avalanche by increasing their mass, since larger objects, according to the Utah Avalanche Center, tend to rise to the surface of avalanche waste.

Volunteers for search and rescue operations, relatives and bystanders were able to locate Adams within 30 minutes, the sheriff said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager was flown to a trauma center but did not survive his injuries.

