A teaser video filled with All Time Low symbols sets off a new era theory

(Photo by: Jimmy Fontaine)

All the time down are definitely up to something. Social media of the group, as well as all members, including Alex Gaskarth and Jack barakat, published a cryptic video. We know All Time Low is recording a new album but is it the first tease?

We see the iconic Panda from the video "Birthday" and it lights a burning barrel that contains a fairly important element. Get more details below.

In the video, the panda enters an empty warehouse. Old theater piano music plays in the background. We see the panda lighting a match and throwing it into a barrel. The panda comes out and the camera zooms in on the cannon, which now has a raging brazier inside. Inside the barrel, there is an iconic jacket depicting the latest album from All Time Low Last Young Renegade. Find out below.

panda_1120.mp4 pic.twitter.com/4dyz0iPU4C

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 1, 2020

In addition to All Time Low posting the video in their feeds, they also hid their profile photos.

We cannot yet confirm exactly what this means. Does this mean new music? Will the panda become a new member? Who knows? All we know is that All Time Low is sure to make our blood and our minds up less than a day in the New Year.

Check out some fan speculation about what it means below.

the all time low fandom right now pic.twitter.com/qBQk6i7okE

– meghan (@starbucksrian) January 1, 2020

ALL WEATHER STOPPING THE FUCK ON ITS FIRST DAY OF THE YEAR IM SENSITIVE AND CANNOT DO THIS NOW

– Natalie (@sowrongitsnat) January 1, 2020

it is the beginning of the new era of all time ????? pic.twitter.com/tSnZ4F5Gt2

– thea (@theyoungveinx) January 1, 2020

Releasing Backseat Serenade 2 I see

– Kobe Provost (@KobeProvost) January 1, 2020

OMG YALL SAID BURN LYR LYR IS DEAD

– emily (@ohcalumities) January 1, 2020

All Time Low has confirmed the end of the Last young renegade in July 2018, followed by a few singles, "Everything Is Fine" and "Birthday", (as promised) later that summer. As 2019 begins, singer Alex Gaskarth has revealed that the group will be "taking a short break" this year, which has left time for his side project with Mark hoppus, Simple creaturesand guitarist Jack Barakat WhoHurtYou.

In March, the group confirmed that the break was over, with plans to release new music "definitively by 2020". All Time Low also revealed that they have started working on demos that will repeat what they learned with Last young renegade "And maybe make things a little more optimistic." Gaskarth admitted that last summer was a "nice window" for digging out the demos together.

They started a new song, "Getaway Green", live at Slam Dunk in May, and although there is no confirmation that this will appear on their next album, we crossed our fingers for another update soon.

Lower and lower

All Time Low celebrated the end of the year with a series of 10-year-old Nothing Personal's birthday shows. The group hit the Starland Ballroom for the third time on Sunday, marking their last stop in the mini-race. Adding to an already electric evening, the four-piece suitably covered a classic My Chemical Romance follow in their hometown to a place where they have played several times.

All Time Low launched its Nothing Personal shows in mid-December in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theater. The concert marked the first time that they played two LP tracks from 2009, "Hello, Brooklyn" and "Walls".

Thinking about the album earlier this year, singer Alex Gaskarth explained why the band hadn't played "Hello, Brooklyn" live before.

"There are certainly things I probably would not do now on a song that I made then," Declares Gaskarth. "I was trying things out and wanted things to work. And other things were a bit of a lack of knowledge on how to write songs correctly. "

"I probably wouldn't be chanting the names of a bunch of cities if I were honest. (Laughs.) But this song was fun actually because we, so "Hello Brooklyn", we literally never played live. This is the one we really had to dig into and tune in to as we replayed it for this re-recording. "

Now All Time Low is consolidating another first for this concert series by playing a cover of MCR's "I disagree (I promise)". However, this is not the first time that the group has covered MCR. Last December, during an after-party of the Good Things Festival, Gaskarth joined Palaye Royale for their performance "Teenagers".

My Chemical Romance made a comeback with "I disagree (I promise)" on December 20 at the sanctuary, making ATL coverage even more special.

Check out below excerpts from the performance "I don't agree (I promise)" by All Time Low and the full list of Sunday evenings.

think of @AllTimeLow covering @MCRofficial while @JackBarakat wears a shirt @mikeyway pic.twitter.com/xrUTCQQ19r

– kia three doors (@missylagrotta) December 30, 2019

I CANNOT FUCK BELIEVE IT IS REALLY KISSING CLOSE KISSING ALL THE TIME LOW COVERED IM NOT OKAY AND IM. NOT OK pic.twitter.com/MwQAJHhgXl

– denise (@puremagiick) December 30, 2019

What do you think of this All Time Low cryptic teaser? Ring below.

