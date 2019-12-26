A tandem car of two welded and united cars works surprisingly well

Loading...

He may or may not like drifting and drifting cars, but he cannot deny that they have style. They can wear brightly colored liveries, be covered in stickers and be in various states of blow. But this particular BMW drift car has two engines, because the cars have been welded together. For fun. And for the science.

This third video is the latest from the YouTube channel Candy Machine, which is composed of professional drift drivers James Deane and Piotr Więcek. The idea was to build the "ultimate tandem machine" by welding two BMW E46 generation together.

The main point of tandem drift is to see how well and closely two cars and drivers can move together side by side without wasting time. So, logically, why not just skip a step and join the two cars? Makes sense. Continue.

I spent the last two videos preparing the cars. The configuration that the team decided was a welding from side to side, but also with the elimination of the internal wheels of the cars. You can imagine a monstrosity of two cars with only four wheels between them. (One was a coupe and the other was a sedan, but whatever, they made it work!)

That brings us to the video yesterday. A test drive. A Christmas miracle. They did it.

I see this as the creation of a BMW 850i bastard and I love it. An E46 drifter perfectly in tandem.

You can see parts one and two below.

through Reddit

. (tagsToTranslate) BMW (t) Drifting (t) Drift Cars (t) James Deane (t) Piotr Więcek (t) Jalopnik