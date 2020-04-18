A sustainable phone that you should not replace for 2 years

Great price proposition • Four year (!!!) warranty • Decent performance

Camera is not terrible • but it is not a selling point • Funny fingerprint sensor is included

Teracube’s debut phone is a great choice for those who want a sustainable smartphone, but don’t expect anything spectacular from it.

Your iPhone can be a great piece of tech, but it is terrible for the environment. That’s why Teracube made a phone that you didn’t have to remove for two years.

Teracube’s first phone may not keep you informed of the raw proposals, but a $ 350 price tag and a serious generous warranty can raise an eyebrow.

A perfectly good smartphone.

Start with fingerprint scanning.

We get our hands on the Teracube phone and at least a price if you want a budget friendly phone with a long life. It may not be a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but there are some very good reasons to consider this phone.

What makes it better for the environment?

To start, some context: Like anything else, the industry that creates smartphones, laptops, etc. has a carbon footprint. That footprint is three times the size between 2007 and 2018. Smartphones are particularly damaging because a new one has the feeling of not being finished after just two or three years.

When your phone’s battery starts to die, you may feel more inclined to just replace it than to recharge it. It is possible to recycle electronics, but many materials cannot be recovered and reused. Either way, it is likely to contribute to the millions of metric tons of e-waste we collectively create on this planet every year.

E-waste sites can spread horrific fumes that make people close to the disease, as reported by The New York Times last year. Worse is that phones are mainly made of immutable sources such as cobalt, gold, and beryllium. Suppliers for companies like Apple and Google have been accused of securing these materials through child labor.

Teracube aims to differentiate by promoting ethical sourcing of materials and offering a relatively generous four-year warranty designed to keep you using your same phone as much as possible. Nathan Proctor, director of the PIRG Campaign for the Right to Repairs, told Mashable in an interview that just using phones longer could help reduce e-waste.

“The most important thing we can do is to use our phones longer.”

“The rate at which we replace those phones with new phones is a really urgent environmental concern, so the most important thing we can do is to use our phones longer,” Proctor said. “That has not been a true, objective principle of some of the major cell phone manufacturers.”

To get a clearer idea of ​​how a “sustainable” phone might be different from an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, you need to look beyond iFixit repair and leakage experts. They rate the new smartphones at a size 10 for their repair index, regularly giving Samsung bad phones and midhling scores.

On the other hand, Fairphone 3 (a similar Teracube phone option) rated a perfect 10 because it was designed to let owners repair and keep their phones for years. In an interview, iFixit founder Kyle Wiens provided some examples of how phone manufacturers artificially obstruct repair.

“Generally, Samsung is glued together. It takes almost an act of Congress to get the screen out of those things,” Wiens said. “(Apple is) tying the parts with software, so if the home button is destroying an iPhone, you need to have Apple’s magic software to do the home button work.”

In summary: Teracube doesn’t think of some mysterious formula to make a phone that is better for the environment than your iPhone. Instead, it’s more sustainable because it’s designed to last longer than a standard smartphone.

Is there anything good as a phone?

All right!

Listen, no Teracube phone buyer is expecting a hands-on top-of-the-line powerhouse. It’s essentially a mid-range, Android-locked phone with very little in the way of fancy or unique features. The point of sale is that you can theoretically use it longer than your average smartphone, with the knowledge that it seems like it wasn’t made under the full exploitation of working conditions.

Most carriers are listed on the Teracube website except for Sprint and Verizon. Its FAQ notes that the phone technically works with Verizon despite not being part of its “Bring Your Own device” program, but no mention of Sprint. The phone is locked from the get-go, which is nice.

Since we’re here, we can talk about specs as well. The Teracube phone is only available at a $ 250 SKU, with 6.2-inch screen, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The gorilla glass screen looks nice and vibrant even in the sun, and the front camera notch does not interfere.

You also get (mental insert insert drumroll) a headphone jack! It’s on the top of the phone, which isn’t perfect, but it’s better than not having one. Another fun addition, and one that not all cheap phones have, is a USB-C port underneath. The 3,400mAh battery keeps it competitive on more expensive Android phones, as it is larger than the 2,800mAh engine running on the Google Pixel 4.

There is a fingerprint sensor in the top middle area of ​​the back of the phone. I don’t like it. The Teracube phone isn’t small by any means, and I suspect anyone with smaller hands than mine will find it slightly awkward to position their index finger on the sensor whenever they want to unlock the phone. It’s not terribly painful or anything, but I found it a bit more uncomfortable than the thumb sensor on older iPhones.

As far as performance is concerned, I haven’t noticed any big red flags in regular, daily activities like web browsing and social media use. It feels like every other mid-range Android phone I’ve used in that it’s a tad slow compared to my iPhone 8, but is perfectly acceptable if you don’t have to be on the bleeding edge of technology.

The Teracube comes with dual 12 and 5MP rear cameras and an 8MP selfie camera on its debut phone. They’re fine. Again, I find it hard to believe that anyone who buys it expects to use it for any semblance of professional photography. The pictures are sharp, but the colors probably aren’t as vibrant as they could be. It supports HDR photography, but I didn’t notice a big difference between HDR and non-HDR photos.

Photo: alex perry / mashable

Photo: alex perry / mashable

It’s not an iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but if you’re just taking pictures for Instagram Stories, it should do the trick.

What the Teracube has done here is create a perfectly adequate and totally unassuming (in a good way) Android phone that you can feel good about using. The proposals are solid rock for a $ 350 phone and you really can’t overstate the value of a four-year warranty. There is no Sprint support that makes it easy to access. However, for all those who just want a functional phone that they don’t need to replace in a year or two, you might want to consider the Teracube.

((tagToTranslate) android