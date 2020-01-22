A suspected murder suspect was arrested in Morgantown

Posted: Jan 22nd 2020 / 5:32 pm EST / Updated: January 22nd 2020 / 5:32 pm EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Michigan man searched for attempted murder is in Morgantown.

Jaja Kiambu Fitzpatrick, 47, was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. in an apartment on Luke Street. According to a press release from the US Marshals Office, Fitzpatrick was searched by the Morgantown police for attempted murder.

The release said Fitzpatrick was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service with the support of the Morgantown Police Department, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, and the ATF.

Fitzpatrick reportedly shot another man at Chestnut St. in Morgantown on November 17 after an oral argument near the bar. Officers said a man was waiting for his friend to bring the car around so they could go when a silver-colored Ford Flex with Fitzpatrick reportedly drove. A press release then said that he shot the victim in the arm after getting out. A warrant was later issued on November 22.

The Detective Division of the Morgantown Police Department asked for help finding Fitzpatrick in early January. After asking for support, the deputy marshals immediately started looking for Fitzpatrick.

Marshals said Fitzpatrick was spotted by assistant marshals in the apartment during Wednesday morning surveillance. Due to the violence of his charges and the fact that he could be armed, the SWAT team (Monongalia County Special Weapons and Tactics) was asked to assist in the arrest. Upon entering the apartment, Fitzpatrick was arrested without incident, according to the release.

Fitzpatrick will appear before a Monongalia County magistrate to make his first appearance on the indictment.