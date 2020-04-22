A surprising ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ finale lets the past burn

After an uneven and often frustrating breakthrough, Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere concludes Wednesday with this eighth installment, “Find a Way,” where every secret and scandal that has arisen since Mia and Pearl Warren moved in Shaker Heights finally reached a boiling point.

But the most shocking twist of all is that this last time was the best on the show.

We start off with a ham-fisted flashback, the favorite device of the narrative, bringing us back to when the Richardson kids were younger and Izzy trying to rescue a baby bird, only to say that the mother would never touch it again its now that it made contact with someone. The show beats us in the head with this metaphor, as usual, just stopping at Izzy’s confession declaring “I am the bird” and fleeing his room.

Currently, teenager Izzy says things to her mom like “Isn’t that what we’re doing in this house? Throw away things we don’t like?” while Pearl Warren yells “Everything you do is a lie!” to Mia all over town. To be fair, they are not wrong, and this is very appropriate behavior. It’s still hard to watch.

Pearl is furious to find out that her biological father is alive and well, and that Mia has escaped with him instead of giving baby Pearl to the Ryans when she should. It reveals, with Elena as the source, intentionally reflecting on the case of Mae Ling / Mirabelle McCullough.

While the show seems to be sympathetic to Bebe Chow, the biological mother, Mia and Pearl’s strained relationship reminds us that giving Mae Ling to her biological mother would not guarantee a happy life for her. No parents are infallible, biological or otherwise. Mia promises Pearl to Ryans and Bebe doesn’t intentionally leave Mae Ling at the fire station. However the two ended up in opposite directions, and fought tooth and nail for their babies.

The jury has reached a divisive verdict on Linda’s (Rosemarie DeWitt) custody hearing in the latest ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

Photo: erin simkin / Hulu

Rosemarie DeWitt gives a best performance of the season (not just her, but we’ll get to that) with the testimony of Linda McCullough, as she addresses Ed Lam’s line of inquiry. Ed asks how McCullough plans to keep Mae Ling in touch with Chinese culture, asking how much they have done (or rather, haven’t done) in their year.

Again, the show leaves us with questions but no answers to a deep and heartfelt topic. Children grow up from their parents’ country every day, many of them having serious weak ties to their heritage. But in a conservation battle where genes are involved, this responsibility will vary in weight.

Elena, deciding to overthrow Bebe Chow and win the case for Linda, is trying to force a Planned Parenthood friend into sharing patient information. Her friend refuses, but Elena urges through the files. She didn’t find Bebe, but she did find a titillating file marked “Warren, P” – Lexie’s abortion file that she had undergone for Pearl’s name.

No parents are infallible, biological or otherwise.

At the same time, Moody brings together two and two about Pearl and Travel, and the sweet, friendly Moody who came to Pearl all those months ago has been glowing in the area. He was all jealous and slut-shaming, and it was Trip who punched his brother in protest of the defamatory slander. Elena assumes that Moody is pregnant, which is not true on every level. It was Travel, Moody says, and neither of them even knew that Lexie had an abortion.

As with every fragile secret between the Warren and Richardson family, it was Izzy who combined the pieces – Izzy’s weird, volatile mind, who couldn’t relate to his mother, who called Moody out of his left bitterness, who couldn’t stomach the way Lexie treated Brian and Pearl, and didn’t want to see Mia leave for good. It was Izzy who came to the Warrens’ while Mia was entertaining a broken Bebe Chow after the verdict.

And Izzy and Pearl illustrate that a mother-daughter relationship is not as easy as belonging to anyone. Each of them has experienced genuine love for the other’s mother, but for the last time, Pearl has claimed Mia as hers, now and forever. Izzy finds herself stuck with Richardson, feeling more confined than ever before and leaving Mia as well as Elena.

All this ties in with Grandma getting Mae Ling from McCullough once and for all. That way, it is often improper customization that puts the skills into surprising clarity.

Izzy (Megan Stott) has been a key player in the finale of ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

Photo: erin simkin / Hulu

An anxious Izzy runs after Mia and Pearl, then returns home determined to set it up. Her siblings catch her, and when Elena obeys, the argument leads her to shout words to Izzy that she can’t return: “I don’t want to be you first!”

The Richardson children look at their mother in shock, a mother they no longer recognize – or perhaps a mother they finally find her true self. She let Izzy run out of the house, ignored Lexie’s admission about the abortion, and – most incredibly – returned to bed. It’s a relentless turn from Elena, but Witherspoon sells the living hell out of crying “YES YOU” in response to Lexie’s plea that she’s not perfect.

The other kids, led by Lexie, decided they had already done so. They finish what Izzy started, setting fires in each room until the whole house was on fire.

With its vivid departure from Celeste’s book, Little Fires Everywhere delivers the best and most enjoyable twist. It was originally Izzy who set the fires on, and it was because of episode 1 that we were led to believe. In a show that is constantly and often indistinguishable from the source material, the final switch transforms many of the smooth characters made from the heavier dramas used to create them.

Elena’s shell is looking for Izzy after the fire, but she’s long gone, like Bebe and Mae Ling. Izzy couldn’t be with Mia and Pearl, and we didn’t know if she would. The Warrens meet Grandma and Grandma as Elena discovers Mia’s model Shaker – the place where she runs, and tries to hold Mia as well.

The final scenes drag a bit and include a meandering monologue about birds – but that’s Little Fires Everywhere in a nutshell. Traveling is not always elegant or enjoyable, but the resolution is full of firepower.

All episodes of Little Fires Everywhere are streaming now on Hulu.

