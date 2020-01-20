A stroller sold at Target and Amazon was recalled because of the risk of falling

By Hollie Silverman, CNN

(CNN) – Baby Trend has recalled four models of its stroller, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, because of the risk of falling.

The company announced on Thursday that four models of the Tango Mini Stroller would be recalled because the hinge joints could come loose.

If the hinge loosened, the stroller could collapse under pressure and pose a risk of falling for a child, the recall said.

The company says that anyone who has the stroller should stop using it immediately and contact Baby Trend for a full refund or replacement.

Those with stroller models such as Quartz Pink (model number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (model number ST31D10A), Jet Black (model number ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (model number ST31D03A) will be called back. The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker on one of the legs of the stroller.

The strollers were made in China and sold at Target and Amazon between October and November 2019.

