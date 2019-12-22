A strange beginning leads to a bad end for penguins

Loading...

Vancouver, British Columbia – Mike Sullivan He trained his 500th game of the regular NHL season on Saturday night.

I could probably train another 500, or maybe another 500,000, before experiencing one like this again.

One in which none of the teams achieves a goal shot during the first 10 and a half minutes of play, and one of them cannot generate any before the first intermission.

One in which a team is evaluated with eight minutes of minor penalties in a period of one minute, 27 seconds, none of them compensated for a call against the other club, forcing him to minimize two men during a period that lasts longer than some races

One in which the team that has that extended advantage of two men finally capitalizes on it, only to have the goal voided after the review due to an infraction that occurred more than a minute earlier.

So, no, it is likely that Sullivan does not confuse the Penguins defeat 4-1 against the Canucks at the Rogers Arena with any other game that has happened running in an NHL bank. Or during his long career as a player, for that matter.

"I don't know if I've ever been part of a period like that," he said. "It was weird".

The first period, when the Penguins failed to shoot at goal during a period on the road for the first time in franchise history, certainly was.

And although the inability of either team to get a goal in the goal during the first half of the period was difficult to ignore, Sullivan seemed more concerned about the call that triggered the sequence with all those penalties. That came at 12:24, when Dominik Simon a double minor was evaluated by high hit Adam Gaudette.

"The defender raises his cane," Simon said. "For me, that is an incidental contact."

The officials disagreed and 41 seconds later, Brandon Tanev He joined Simon in the penalty area after he was called to wait. Jack johnson He completed the hat trick of infractions with a minor shot at 1:51 p.m.

The penguins did an admirable job of killing the resulting 5-in-3 until J.T. Miller hit Matt murray from below the right circle at 14:45.

However, the video reps confirmed that the game had been out of play 62 seconds before Miller scored, and the goal was voided.

Sullivan said the Penguins realized in real time that the play was offside and, therefore, they were prepared to launch a challenge once the Canucks scored. He acknowledged, however, that it was the first time he saw a goal scored more than a minute after the rule violation that would surely cancel it.

But while Miller's goal did not count, the impact of playing while knocking down two men on the Penguin penalty killers could not be so easily eliminated.

"Every time that happens, especially at the beginning of the game, it takes away a lot." Bryan Rust said.

Any uprising that the penguins obtained from their quality work while they had little hand and Miller's goal that was rejected disappeared after Jake Virtanen He scored a goal of 5 against 3 at 15:10 and Miller scored a conventional goal of power play at 17:00.

That put the penguins in a hole they never escaped, partly because they didn't force the Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom to stop a single shot during the first 20 minutes.

"I don't think we put ourselves in a great situation," Rust said. "Maybe we go out a little flat and then we take some sanctions that maybe we shouldn't have done and we pay it."

Markstrom's counterpart, Murray, was the focus of much pre-game attention because he was making his first start in two weeks and has been supplanted by Tristan Jarry as the favorite archer of the penguins.

"Of course, it felt a little strange," Murray said. "It felt like an eternity since I played."

Their raw numbers, four goals against them in 14 shots, against the Canucks were, well, raw. However, given the circumstances under which at least some of the goals were scored, Sullivan was reluctant to offer the scaled assessment that some might have anticipated.

"It's a difficult game to evaluate because there weren't many shots," he said. "There weren't many opportunities to score. But the ones they got were high quality, and they became … I don't think we should think too much."

Murray ignored the suggestion that his return to active duty was made more difficult by the lack of shots at the beginning of the game, followed immediately by the extended 5-on-3 assault he faced: "It's what it is," he said. . "That's hockey." – But he said his personal statistics did not necessarily present a complete picture of how the night went.

"I know the numbers don't support him, but I honestly didn't feel so bad," Murray said. "Especially considering how much time has passed (since I had played).

"I felt quite softer, for the most part. The weather felt pretty good, for the most part. I just needed to make a couple more saves."

Some more salvations, whether reasonable to wait for them or not, were not the only thing the Penguins could have used tonight. However, they have come to the NHL vacation with a record of 21-11-4. That's not bad for a group that has lost 143 men's games due to injuries and illnesses, most of them by players who play important roles.

"I really like our team," Sullivan said. "I think this team plays hard. I give a lot of credit to our players. I think we have really recovered from some of the adversities we have faced so far."

"We've found ways to win games. This is a tough group. We have great leadership. We have good people. I can't say enough about this group of players."

"Everyone is shopping. They are playing hard. They are playing for each other. And for that, we are giving ourselves the chance to win most nights."

Those who are no stranger than anyone I have seen before, anyway.

