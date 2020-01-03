A stranded hunter rescued near Medicine Bow

Loading...

(Carbon County Sheriff's Office)

CASPER, Wyo. – A man whose truck got stuck in the snow while hunting northeast of Medicine Bow was rescued.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office received a report around 8:20 p.m. on December 31 that the man was alone on the hunt. In addition to his truck stuck in the snow, the low fuel warning light would be on.

A towing company had attempted to reach the man's whereabouts, but was unable to do so due to heavy snow drifts, says CCHF.

An MP tried to intervene in a patrol vehicle, but his vehicle got stuck in the snow. CCHF says Road & Bridge was contacted to clear the route, but was unable to respond due to poor visibility.

Search & Rescue sent two snowmobiles to find the man. They located it around 11:50 p.m. and were able to secure it, returning to the command post around 12:20 p.m. on January 1, 2020, according to CCHF.