A step to make car safety functions speak the same language

Pop quiz! What is the difference between automatic emergency braking, collision collision, autonomous emergency braking, collision, autonomous braking and a dynamic braking system?

Trick question: nothing. All six of those terms have been used by major automotive industry organizations – regulators at the US Department of Transportation, standards developers at SAE International and influential research organization Thatcham Research – to describe automatic emergency braking systems. If your car is equipped with automatic emergency brakes, it must be able to detect a potential collision for the car and automatically engage the brakes to prevent them, or at least to absorb the blow.

Last week, the transport department said it would make every effort to get everyone in the automotive industry, including advocates of safety, regulators, manufacturers, suppliers, dealers and of course drivers themselves, on the same language on the same page. “We want to make sure that drivers are aware that these systems are designed to ‘help’ an involved driver, not” said Secretary Elaine Chao at an annual research conference in Washington, DC.

The DOT approved a standardized list of advanced terminology for driver assistance, released late last year by the National Safety Council, AAA, Consumer Reports and JD Power, the automotive marketing research agency. For example, the list clarifies that even when using the “Active Driving Assistance” functions (such as General Motors’ Super Cruise, Audi’s Traffic Jam Assist or Tesla’s Autopilot) the “driver is responsible for the primary task of driving.” Keep your eyes on the road! A kind of advanced driver assistance function is available on almost all new cars sold in the US.

If you are confused by the way the new technology of your car works, you are far from alone. Research suggests that people wildly overestimate the effectiveness of driver assistance functions. Thatcham Research interviewed 1,500 people in seven countries in 2018 and found that 70 percent thought you could buy an autonomous car, and 11 percent would be tempted to take a nap, watch a movie or read the newspaper with using a driver assistance function. (Do! Not! Do! That!) Undercover researchers with MIT discovered in 2017 that not all car dealers accurately describe the possibilities or limitations of new functions for customers. Studies by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety suggest that many drivers do not understand the number of functions, such as adaptive cruise control, which can adjust vehicle speed when another vehicle in front is detected. The research also suggests that drivers without specific instructions cannot see when a roadside assistant position is active.

An industry review by AAA showed that car manufacturers selling in the US use at least 20 different brand names to market adaptive cruise control; there were 19 names for blind spot warning systems.

But advanced auxiliary functions also make driving a lot safer. That is why lawyers believe it is important to ensure that people understand how they work. Another IIHS study compared crash data and insurance claims reported by the police with cars without crash, and found that cars with a warning of forward collision are involved in 27 percent fewer front-to-rear accidents than those without the function; those with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are 50 percent fewer accidents.

(What is a forward collision warning? The document approved by the DOT defines it as a system that “detects imminent collisions while driving forward and warns the driver. Some systems include pedestrian or other object detection.”)

