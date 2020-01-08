A spin-off for The Masked Singer is in progress in the United States

Loading...

The Masked Singer’s British debut last weekend proved to be a major television event, with viewers across the country equally fascinated and confused by the bizarre new reality show.

And it might not be long before we see a spin-off of the format, with reports suggesting that a show called The Masked Dancer is being developed across the Atlantic.

Apparently, no definitive format has yet been determined, but similar to the Masked Singer, participants in the show would “perform unique dances while being treated from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks and giving the audience the opportunity to guess their identity. “

Amusingly, the idea for the show developed from a parody segment in Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.

Rob Wade, director of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, said: “The day after the broadcast [on” Ellen “] I called this production company – almost a year ago in January last year.”

Regarding the new format, he added: “Obviously, the difference in format is that you don’t hear someone’s voice, but you still have to guess. So we have to work out ways to help the viewer guess people a little differently. “

Of course, there is no guarantee that the spin-off will find its way to the British coasts, but if it is successful across the Atlantic and The Masked Singer continues to attract audiences in the UK, there’s no reason why it won’t show up here either.