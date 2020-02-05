A spin-off ‘Doctor Foster’ is coming and we are ready for it

Doctor Foster grabbed fans when it was first broadcast on the BBC in 2015, and the second series – which was released two years later – was just as explosive as the first.

And while many hoped for a new dramatic episode, Suranne Jones confirmed that this was not due to planning conflicts.

However, in news that we absolutely needed, the BBC has confirmed that a Doctor Foster spin-off is taking place and what a way to start 2020 is.

Writer Mike Bartlett has talked about the new show, Life, which will focus on Gemma Foster’s neighbor, Anna Baker (played by Victoria Hamilton). During the show, viewers Anna and her husband Neil themselves saw marital problems.

Speaking of the new series, Bartlett said: “In the final series of Doctor Foster, Anna broke up with Neil and left. But I loved her as a character and I suspected that this was really the beginning of her story, rather than the end.

‘In life we ​​find her living alone, under a different name, in a new city.

“It’s one of the four stories that make up the series, the other three are new, totally different interconnected stories that explore the epic and extraordinary in our daily lives.”

Although the release date has yet to be confirmed, according to The Sun it shares ‘a universe’ with Doctor Foster – which means that a reunion of Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer * could be on the map.

Well, we crossed our fingers.