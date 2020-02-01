A special Q&A: Military members recognized, meets Jarvis Landry in Miami

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%3D"></noscript>

MIAMI – With all eyes on Miami, it is not the only focus to present only football.

The army has been a fixture at NFL games all season and in an effort to express thanks, military members were allowed to spend time talking to soccer with Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns.

“It is such an honor to be recognized and to show their appreciation for the service and sacrifice we provide in the military,” said USMC pilot Jordan Hedges. “And of course it is great for us too. It is very nice for us to be able to participate in this event.”

“I know that many of our daily lives wouldn’t happen if they didn’t make the sacrifices they make every day,” says Landry. “I’m just happy to do my part and say thank you.”

From flyovers to the national anthem, the NFL shows heroes every week and the Super Bowl is no different. This meet and greet was not only special for Landry, but also for the military members present.

“It’s pretty cool that these guys take the time to come out and sit down with the troops and the veterans and express themselves in a different way than they would encounter on the street,” says marine veteran Paul Maffet who previously met Jarvis Landry in 2014.

25.761680

-80.191790

.