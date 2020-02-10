“A Source of Shame” – Kris Commons Details “Running Joke” in Celtic Park under former boss

KRIS COMMONS has used the poor turnout of Aberdeen to investigate his former boss Ronny Deila and turnout figures for home games at Celtic Park during the period.

Commons and Deila didn’t see each other, which led to a very public failure during a Europa a League draw against Molde.

Kris Commons was back then supported by many Celtic supporters who have since been let down by the media persona of the former player.

The former midfielder likes to throw Celtic and players under the bus unnecessarily for his paymasters. This latest show is on form with Commons usual things about Celtic.

Why he feels the need to include Deila in this is pretty bad.

Speaking of the presence of Aberdeen, the former Celt called the banners in the stadium a running joke – not really considering he was an important part of the team that some fans didn’t want to come see.

“I can guarantee that from my time at Celtic. During Ronny Deila’s second season, the empty seats in Parkhead became a bit of a joke. Commons told SunSport.

“The highest level of the stadium would be closed for Europa League matches. Flags would be draped over the empty sections to try and hide it.

“It will be a source of shame. Players are not blind. They can see for themselves and are fully aware of what is going on.

“An empty stadium is a huge problem. It deprives the club of much-needed revenue and it also looks terrible on TV when it comes to attracting new players. “