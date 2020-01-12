A Sony concept, flying taxis and more car news this week

Our reporters went to Las Vegas this week to enjoy, play a few slots and, oh yes, watch the shiny, gizmo-laden future of transportation. The annual technical show CES often offers an intriguing and sometimes nutty look into the future, but interestingly enough, what we saw this year was not that different from what we already have. The Ministry of Transport has rolled out a new policy for self-driving cars that is largely a continuation of what it is doing now. A provocative concept car from Sony, from all companies, seems to prove that infotainment remains super important in the automotive space. And certainly, yes, there were large flying car prototypes from companies such as Hyundai and Bell.

Outside of Vegas, we investigated how a law to protect contractors from technology companies affects therapists of all people, and how the disgraced Nissan director Carlos Ghosn, indicted in Japan for financial crimes, demolished the country. It was a week ago; let’s catch you up.

Do you want to receive this summary as an email every week? Register here! *

Newspaper headlines

Stories you may have missed this week WIRED

Dad of the week

The prize naturally goes to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He started the week by pulling some extremely paternal movements while celebrating the very first cars of the Shanghai Gigafactory, and rounded it off with the (perhaps?) Revelation that his girlfriend, cyberpunk musician Grimes, is expecting a new baby. It seems that the unique school on the grounds of the SpaceX campus in California may have a new student.

Stat of the week

14%

The share of employees that was fired this week by scooter-share company Lime, because it announced it would close 12 of its markets worldwide. Like many of its start-up brothers, the unicorn tries to figure out how to make a profit. In the US, Sunbelt cities such as Atlanta, Phoenix and San Diego are free of Lime scooters.

Required reading

News from elsewhere on the internet

.