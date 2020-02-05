A soldier gave his family a surprising return home during the Union state

Editor’s Note: This article by Amy Bushatz Harkins originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veterans community.

An Army wife experienced the surprise of her life tonight when, as a guest of President Donald Trump, she attended the Union State of the Union address when the President departed from the script.

“The war is a heavy strain on our nation’s exceptional military families, particularly spouses like Amy Williams of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and their two children – six-year-old Elliana and three-year-old Rowan,” said the president.

Amy works full time and provides countless hours of volunteer help to other military families. She has been doing everything in the past seven months while her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, is on his fourth mission to the Middle East in Afghanistan. Children haven’t seen their father’s face in many months. “

And here the prepared remarks ended for a few moments.

Instead of continuing to read the speech distributed to officials and the press, Trump instead announced that he had a surprise for Williams.

“But Amy, there is something else. We have a very special surprise tonight,” he said. “I am very happy to inform you that your husband is back from his assignment. He is here tonight and we could not have kept him waiting any longer.”

And with that, Sgt. 1st Class Williams went up to him to hug his wife and two young children while the legislature stood and cheered.

The reunion was the first time a military family was surprised by a homecoming as part of the state’s speech. It is also believed to be the first surprise meeting in the chamber of the house.

