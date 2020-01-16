A smart contact lens, problems with water bears and more news

The future is in sight and water bears represent a destiny, but first: a cartoon about the legacy of Duolingo.

Today’s news

The display of the future may be in your contact lens

You’ve heard of smart glasses – specifications that can display your calendar, show your e-mails and record what you see. But a new project five years in the making details a new vision of the future: the smart contact lens. The maker, a company called Mojo Vision, says they will allow you to use apps and see them better, but don’t expect them to hit you straight away: we’re still a few years away from marketing .

Even ultra-strong water bears are vulnerable to climate change

Water bears, or tardigrades, are known as the most difficult beings on earth. Scientists have cooked them, frozen them, irradiated them, exposed them to the vacuum of the room, and they just stay with them. But new research reveals something alarming: water bears can survive short splashes of extreme temperatures, but their survival rate drops significantly when exposed for extended periods of time. And on a planet that is warming up quickly, if the most difficult animal there is cannot survive, then what can?

Fast fact: $ 111.5 million

That is how much money Kia and Hyundai have invested in a new start-up for electric vans called Arrival. The investment indicates that the start-up of 800 employees is ready to compete in the busy EV market, and while a van may not be as attractive as something like an electric sports car, the market for vans for juggernauts such as UPS, Amazon and USPS are ripe and the short, predictable routes are perfect for an EV.

WIRED recommends: equipment for traveling with children

The prospect of traveling with children can be frightening, but with the right equipment it can turn nightmare into dreams. These are the best things to keep your children comfortable and entertained.

News that you can use

Here you can read how you can make your home more energy efficient and smarter.

