A small SUV that feels great

Loading...

Jalopnik Reviews All our driving tests in a convenient place.

The Mercedes GLB 2020 is basically a luxury Jeep Renegade. In other words, it is a compact car with an aura of resistance articulated exclusively by its design, but it is also very practical and really decent to drive. Meanwhile, the interior looks like a nightclub in a spaceship. Why not!

(Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz took me to Arizona, tested me food, coffee and a very nice hotel room, so I could try the GLB SUV and the CLA sedan. The other car will be in another publication).

Mercedes-Benz has one of the best sports utility lineups at the moment. I'm serious, really. The GLS is a powerful truck. The G is really all-terrain capable … if you put off-road tires. But the new GLB, the second smallest Benz SUV that is basically just a tall car, could be my new favorite.

Specifications that matter

The GLB shares a large amount of hardware with the CLA compact sedan, which Mercedes insists on calling a coupe, and so far this model can be had as the front-wheel drive GLB 250 or the GLMA 250 4MATIC, which is the all-wheel drive sense that is front-wheel drive but occasionally can send some power to the rear axle to find traction. Either way, the transmission is a smooth eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

It is assumed that the front-wheel drive version can get 30 mpg on the road, which I think is based on my brief mountain road test of the all-wheel driver who returned the fuel economy figures in the mid-20s.

The 4MATIC model has an "off-road" mode, which blocks the power output 50 percent ahead and 50 percent behind, which helps prevent slippage on loose or icy surfaces. We will get into that later.

All GLBs work with a modest 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that, according to Benz, can generate 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That's not much. Until a more aggressively tight GLB 35 AMG version reaches the US UU., This is not a fast car.

But what is missing in blow makes up for practicality. The GLB has comfortable seats for four adults, viable seats for five, and in case of trouble, you could really transport seven people at a certain distance if you specify the optional third-row seat. Or, if you have two adults and four children, you may hear many complaints, but none of them should be related to legroom.

Mercedes claims a total of 62 cubic feet of cargo space. With the first two rows in place, the luggage capacity is cavernous and you should have no trouble taking two children to grandma's house without a roof box. Unfortunately, like all three-row SUVs, it will be difficult if you need to transport humans and things at the same time.

Otherwise, the GLB can be very well equipped, but you will have to specify it if you want all the fun features that enhance the safety that really make the vehicle stand out. A GLB with all-wheel drive sounds below $ 40,000 before adding options; Our car is priced at more than $ 57,000 with a long list of toys that includes everything from ambient lighting to an augmented reality navigation system, special seat colors, parking assistance, a group of digital instruments, body kit AMG, 20-inch wheels and a set of drivers Assistance functions such as lane maintenance and emergency braking.

If you're thinking to yourself: "Hey, aren't there many of those standard things in, like, Hyundais?" Yes. The car options are like the hotel's Wi-Fi. The more elegant the base, the more expensive the accessories.

What's great

Mercedes-Benz has masterfully reduced the look of a large SUV on a compact platform here. The GLB seems bigger than it is; It seems to mean business. But according to the spec sheet, this SUV is (just a little) shorter from front to back than a Honda Civic sedan. Take a closer look at the specification sheet if you want to get a little more detail about the dimensions of GLB.

But the jewel of the GLB is the man-machine interface. Or, rather, the control room-like screen matrix of the giant Pentagon extended across the middle of the board.

The new Mercedes MBUX software, with which you have to talk if you want to do something in this car, is reasonably intuitive, highly customizable and visually beautiful.

My picture was not good enough to illustrate how elegant and sexually lit this car's cabin is, so here are Mercedes' own photos of the bright details:

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

You can skip an ad after 1 second.

You can go to the next slide after 1 second

You literally don't have to talk to him, you can control it by touching the screen or using a touch panel, but you can talk if you wish. When saying "Mercedes" in the cabin, a Siri-type virtual assistant appears that I found quite useless to answer my questions about the mysteries of the universe, but something useful to manage the operation of the car.

You are supposed to control it with natural phrases, such as "I'm cold" and the car raises the temperature. I hate that shit. I'm not used to interacting with machines that way, so it seems creepy and unpleasant. But you may feel different.

I can be quite capricious when it comes to information and entertainment systems, I like that my personal cars are old enough to vote for that reason, but I even have to admit that it was out of voice controls, new menus and screens of Benz They are quite elegant.

The augmented reality navigation screen is unique as it turns the central screen into a live video stream of the road ahead, which may seem redundant until you realize that it overlaps the names of the streets and turns the directions on what you see in front of you. Necessary? No. But, neat, certainly. And exactly the kind of flashy innovation that attracts people to luxury cars in the first place. It is part of a $ 1,150 navigation package on the GLB.

If you specify the $ 1,650 digital cluster that you see in these images, you can program several versions of the main caliber pod to meet your preferences, and the menus to make adjustments to the secondary systems are full of smooth animations and details that make the car It feels futuristic like colorful speedometers and illustrated vital signs of vehicles.

The cabin is comfortable, with nice seats and materials throughout the place, and is very well insulated from the outside world. The driving experience itself is smooth, refined and uncomplicated. Driving enthusiasts will be disappointed by their numbness, but the average traveler will interpret and appreciate that as a luxury. Basically, he just drives, but he does it in a very nice and ingenious seating area.

What is weak?

My praise of the GLB style applies to the silhouette and the base model without the AMG appearance package. If you order that, you get stuck with silly front spoons and exaggerated exaggerated rear diffuser slats on the rear bumper. God, they look silly.

Benz's 2.0-liter turbo under the hood of this thing can (and has been) tuned to spit fire, proverbially speaking, in other models, but not yet in this. The GLB 250 is never in a hurry. I mean, it stays on the road and if you have a little momentum with the winding snail, the vehicle can increase from 50 mph to 70 mph in a reasonably short time. Just don't get too excited to sneak out of traffic lights or make ambitious passes on two-lane roads. Climbing long hills may also seem a bit arduous.

This is not an escape port.

I'm also a little doubtful about the bad weather skills of the thing. In the shortest off-road test in history, I put the GLB 4MATIC in a 10-point turn on a thin, muddy and snow-covered dirt road, I quickly realized that I didn't want to travel, and to do so I had to work hard Lasted. with braking with the left foot and a very careful throttle application to prevent the car from sliding. Yes, it was in "off-road mode" forcing a 50/50 front / rear power split.

You must understand that this is an SUV built with the bones and hardware of a compact car. While that gives you pleasant driving dynamics and efficiency on the road, it also means that you should not throw this into obstacles or off the pavement with the same reckless abandonment you might have in a G-Wagen or a 4Runner. Although it looks hard on the outside.

Early verdict

The GLB combines two things that are popular at this time: SUV style and highly polished digital controls, and combines them with a good load capacity and passengers in a reasonably proportioned car that has a decent fuel economy.

That formula alone should make this a success, but it also has a great looking booth and a highly respected emblem on the grill, so I have the feeling that we will see many of these on the road in short order.

I agree with that. In fact, you could see me driving one, maybe with a light bar and some rally wheels if I could find any that fit, to give it the "modified Crosstrek" treatment. However, I think I'll wait for the variant tuned to AMG. On the other hand, I also said that about GLK. (Another great small SUV design that has aged well!)

If you are considering a larger SUV, I suggest you take a close look at the GLB. It should meet the style needs of those who are hungry and may be surprised at how well used the interior space is here.

–

Performance, great delta on the list and optional price

TL; DR

A small and elegant SUV with Mercedes lux and compact personality.

Power

221 hp • 258 LB-FT

Weight

3,759 LBS (5 Pax; AWD)

Price

$ 38,600 List • $ 57,475 As Tested

. (tagsToTranslate) jalopnik comments (t) mercedes-benz (t) 2020 mercedes GLB (t) first album (t) Jalopnik