A six-year-old has raised over $ 240,000 for Australia's bushfires that make adorable clay koalas

Another proof that you’re never too small to make a difference: Six-year-old Owen Colley from Hingham, Massachusetts makes mud koalas to help animals affected by Australian bushfires and already has over $ 240,000 collected.

Owen’s mother Caitlin told CNN that her son was upset when he learned about Australia’s bushfires and, in particular, their impact on the country’s wildlife. Owen’s father Simon grew up in Sydney and spent several months there himself as a toddler, so that he felt “an attraction in Australia”.

The news of the crisis prompted the kindergarten teacher to draw a picture of Australia’s native animals in the rain. “It was really the first time that Owen wanted anything other than LEGO or anything other than himself,” said Colley.

Owen wanted to help, so he and his family came up with the idea of ​​making koalas out of clay. They were originally intended to be gifts for friends and family members who donated at least $ 50 (either in Australian or US dollars) to the Australian Wildlife Rescue South Coast volunteer group.

However, the Colleys quickly surpassed their original $ 1000 donation goal as a news show from Owens Koalas. The family then launched a GoFundMe with a revised target of $ 5,000. Instead, over $ 240,000 was raised in just one week – and that hasn’t happened yet.

Owens Koalas have proven so popular that not only has he run out of Sculpey clay, but his mother has bought up the entire stock within a radius of 32 kilometers. “We see how all donations are received and say, ‘Oh my god, we have no clay,'” she said to CNN. “We have every intention of fulfilling every koala, it just won’t happen until tomorrow.”

The colleges have since been contacted by Sculpey and have sent more sound, while friends have joined them at the first of potentially many koala parties. Additional deliveries are expected to arrive on Tuesday as donations continue to be received from the United States.

Owen’s help couldn’t have come at a better time. Wildlife Rescue South Coast is located in southeastern New South Wales, an area where some of the most severe fires have broken out, and has worked hard to rescue and rehabilitate the animals affected by the fires. However, the sheer scale of the crisis forced her to call for help on January 7th.

“We are facing unprecedented times as a local wildlife group in our area hit by fire,” Wildlife Rescue South Coast wrote in a Facebook post.

“We will now need significant resources not only to feed our wildlife for the coming months, but also to rebuild valuable aviaries and enclosures that have been destroyed on land so that they can live anywhere … $ 50 can be a permanent possum box build an opossum to give protection and warmth that makes it difficult before the fires. “

Australia’s unprecedented bushfires have devastated the country, burning around 26 million acres, destroying over 2500 homes and killing 30 people so far – 21 in the state of New South Wales alone. It is estimated that over a billion animals are dead and their habitats are turning to ashes. Experts predict that the environment will take decades to recover. The funds raised by Owens Koalas are greatly appreciated in the effort.

“I want people to learn more about Australia and I want them to know more about animals in Australia,” Owen told CNN.