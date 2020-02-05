A single Navy pilot has just flown two unmanned EA-18G growlers in a unique experiment

Editor’s Note: This article by Oriana Pawlyk originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

The U.S. Navy has just shown that two EA-18G growlers can be autonomously controlled by a manned fighter in a unique test for the special electronic fighter aircraft.

Boeing Co., the manufacturer of the jet, announced on Tuesday that the service recently flew two growlers as drones while a third, piloted EA-18G aircraft served as the mission controller for the experiment.

The flights, which were carried out during the Navy Fleet Development Command’s (FLEX) annual fleet experiment, took place on the Patuxent River at Naval Air Station, Boeing said in a press release.

There were security pilots inside the aircraft who took off and landed even though the aircraft operated as unmanned systems in flight, Boeing spokesman Justin Gibson said.

The event included four flights to evaluate 21 different test points, officials said.

“This demonstration gives Boeing and the Navy an opportunity to analyze the data they collect and decide where to invest in future technologies,” said Tom Brandt, demonstration leader for manned and unmanned teaming at Boeing, in the press release. “It could create synergies with other U.S. Navy unmanned systems across the spectrum and in other services.”

The experiment proves that the EA-18G can be used as a “force multiplier” for practical use and increases the situational awareness of the pilots in the cockpit “without significantly increasing the workload,” he said.

“With this technology, the Navy can increase the range of sensors and at the same time remove manned aircraft,” added Brandt.

The test is part of the Pentagon’s efforts to develop its old aircraft with new technologies to keep them relevant in future battles. This also includes manned, unmanned teaming.

Officials have been working on a relatively simple premise in recent months: connect cross-platform weapons to build a large, comprehensive network based on shared data.

A recent Air Force test included a high-profile F-22 Raptor and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter data transfer test that was conducted off the Florida coast in December. In this experiment, it was tested whether the two planes can communicate safely – which is currently not working due to their incompatible data connection systems – by using a new radio and antenna system called “GatewayONE”. As part of a larger event that tested the service’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), fifth generation Air Force fighters and Navy F-35Bs and a Navy destroyer were involved in the experiment.

In November, Dynetics and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency successfully flew an unmanned X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle from a C-130 Hercules aircraft, the company for applied science and information technology said.

The Pentagon hopes to use the drones in the cargo plane to swarm enemy defenses to look out for fighters, ships or ground vehicles and to defend itself against an incoming attack.

