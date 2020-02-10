A silver screen scavenger hunt (Adweek) is started with Google’s Oscars ad

For this year’s Oscars show, Google created an ad that offers one of the relatively little-known features: the ability to find where famous real-world film locations can be found.

This is a pretty fun aspect of Google Maps – unless you’re a Bronx resident who has already felt more than the share of Joker fans dancing on stairs made famous by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 film ,

This set obviously has some time to display in Google’s spot, but the ad also includes spots such as Doc Brown’s house in Back to the Future, the Jones family’s Friday 1995 home, and “Goonies Beach” (also known as Oregon) Cannon Beach).

The ad is perfectly tailored to the Oscar weekend and works both creatively and strategically. Millions of users are considering the flexibility of Google Maps.

The ad quickly ties in with another Google crowd-puller: “Loretta”, the Super Bowl spot, which Adweek rates as one of the best ads in this year’s Big Game.

Google has not approved agency credits for the Oscars ad. The Super Bowl Spot was made in-house.