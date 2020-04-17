A Shining spin-off series is nearing completion for JJ Abrams

We’ve had a hit movie. We have had a sequel starring Ewan McGregor. And now we have a TV show – all inspired by Stephen King’s horror novel “Shining”.

The spin-off series comes thanks to the courtesy of Star Robs – Bad Wars, led by Star Wars and Star Trek director JJ Abrams – who are developing it into the upcoming US streaming service HBO Max.

A new horror thriller called Outlook explores the indescribable stories of Overlook Hotel, The Shining and its stage, Doctor Sleep’s main unit.

The main castings have not yet been announced, but it has been confirmed that Abrams and Bad Robot’s television director Ben Stephenson (who has worked for the Westworld series) will act as the main producers.

Ten episodes of the show are also rumored to have been written by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown (who put the second Stephen King series under Castle Rock), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although it will be streamed on HBO Max, it is currently unclear how UK viewers will be able to view it. Indeed, it is also not clear how the British audience will be able to browse JJ Abram’s other television series, The Dark Justice League, which was commissioned with Overlook.

HBO Max was originally launched in the US in May this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated program was postponed.

