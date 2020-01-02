A series of fatal accidents near the South Salt Lake homeless center leads to solutions

Loading...

SOUTH SALT LAKE – After a wave of accidents that left three dead men near the new South Salt Lake homeless resource center, city leaders are struggling to improve security in the area.

"It breaks my heart that our city is going through this tragic time," said Corey Thomas, councilor for South Salt Lake City. "It's tragic for everyone involved: the people who died, their families and also the people in the cars. It's extremely traumatic."

Four clashes have occurred, three resulting in deaths, in the area since the November opening of the South Salt Lake Men's Resource Center of 300 beds at 3380 S. 1000 West.

The first was only a few weeks after the center opened, when police said a man who apparently had no home was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross 3300 south, a six-lane highway, near the crosswalk at 900 West. His name has not yet been revealed.

A second accident occurred at the end of Christmas night, when a vehicle traveling north on 300 West struck 43-year-old Randall Stewart, who was in a wheelchair on the road near 3400 South. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but then died, according to South Salt Lake Police Department spokesman Gary Keller.

Another accident that left a 29-year-old man injured on Friday after being hit by a van in the middle of the road near 3300 south to 200 west. That same day, Duane Nebeker, 67, died while walking 3300 south, on the six lanes of traffic, about 1000 West, directly across the street from the resource center.

It is believed that all the men who were killed were homeless, Keller said.

People wait at a bus stop at 1000 W. 3300 south after leaving the men's resource center in South Salt Lake on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Now, Thomas said he intends to meet soon with officials from the Utah Department of Transportation to discuss the installation of a crosswalk closer to the center and perhaps reduce the speed limit.

"Any little thing we can think to help is better than nothing," said Thomas.

City leaders and the owner of the South Salt Lake facilities, Shelter the Homeless, knew before the center's opening that customers, many of whom come on foot or by bus, leaving passengers in a Bus stop across the street from downtown half a block. they would not have a designated crosswalk unless they walk further up the street to 900 West, then back one block to 1000 West to reach the resource center.

Shelter the Homeless had initially painted a crosswalk in 1000 West, but it did so without the approval of UDOT, so it was eliminated, said Preston Cochrane, executive director of Shelter the Homeless. He noted that "it is probably better" to eliminate it because pedestrian crossings without lighting or any type of warning system "can create a worse situation."

As deaths increased, Cochrane said there have been "many meetings" with UDOT officials to propose new security measures. Meanwhile, Road Home and the South Salt Lake Police Department have urged clients staying at the resource center to stay on the sidewalks, use the 900 West crosswalk and not cross 3300 South illegally.

The South Salt Lake Police Department has also increased patrol and law enforcement to prevent illegal street crossings, Keller said.

Meanwhile, Thomas, of all people, knows how long it can take to install a crosswalk.

Thomas, who said he was driven to public service after seeing a car hit someone on State Street in his South Salt Lake district, had already traveled this road before with UDOT. In the last two years, he has advocated that the agency put a crosswalk in that segment of State Street, and just now its lights are being installed.

"I know it is a long and difficult process," Thomas said, acknowledging that a traffic study is probably necessary, but said he would also like to speak with officials from the Utah Transit Authority to discuss whether or not to move the stop. of bus so that it is not in the middle of the block and perhaps closer to the existing 900 West pedestrian crossing.

However, it is not clear exactly when changes may occur.

"I'm pushing as fast as we can," said Thomas. "It's hard to say (when) because it really depends on UDOT."

UDOT spokesman John Gleason said UDOT officials "want to work with the city," and noted that "every time there is a serious accident or death, UDOT conducts a thorough study of the area to see if there is a solution. engineering that can improve safety. "

"We will do our best to ensure that we ensure the safety of people, but we are also asking everyone else to take steps to protect themselves," Gleason said.

Meanwhile, Gleason urged people to never cross the street illegally and use the 900 West crosswalk.

"We understand that it can be inconvenient to walk several meters out of your way to use the crosswalk," he said, "but it really is what is necessary to ensure your safety."