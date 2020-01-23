A sequel 'Captain Marvel' is in the works

Hello! Welcome to The Monitor, WIRED’s overview of all the biggest pop culture news there is. The biggest news of this week so far has been a bit of a grab bag that covers everything from Studio Ghibli to Radiohead and of course streaming services, because in 2020 something will always happen to streaming services. Here we go.

Marvel is working on a Captain Marvel sequel

Marvel returns to the Carol Danvers business. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is officially working on a sequel to last year’s Captain Marvel. Reportedly, the studio Megan McDonnell, a writer of the upcoming WandaVision series, tapped to work on the script that will bring Brie Larson’s hero to modern times. THR notes that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the first film, will not return for the sequel, so Marvel is looking for a new director for the project. It could already be seen in the cinema in 2022.

Netflix has just increased its subscribers by 20 percent

Despite much new competition from services such as Disney + and Apple TV +, Netflix added nearly 8.8 million new subscribers in the last quarter of 2019. That brings the global membership of the streaming giant to 167 million, an increase of 20 percent over the same period the year before. In other Netflix data news, the streaming service reported that about 76 million households watched The Witcher’s first season. That may sound a lot – and it is – but it also reflects a change in how Netflix tracks views. Previously, an account had to watch 70 percent of an episode of a TV show or 70 percent of the movie to be counted as a view. Now Netflix only counts members who “chose to watch something”, which means that they only watched two minutes of the series or movie.

Studio Ghibli films come to Netflix, but not in North America

We have good news and we have bad news. The good news is that a large number of films from Studio Ghibli are coming to Netflix. The bad news is that they will not be available in the US (or Canada or Japan). For those who have access, Netflix says it will offer 21 films from February 1 – including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Arrietty and My Neighbor Totoro – from the Japanese animation studio. great ways a movie can reach the public, “said Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki in a statement. “We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our movie catalog.” Fans in the US, however, will have to wait until the studio catalog arrives at HBO Max in May.

Apple TV + has just announced all shows

Apart from the announcement that the streaming service would release the upcoming Beastie Boys doc from Spike Jonze, Apple TV + presented some of its upcoming shows to the members of the Television Critics Association on Sunday – and it’s a pretty hefty series of programs. To start with, Mythic Quest has distributed innovations to Raven’s Banquet, Home Before Dark, the anthology series Little America by Kumail Nanjiani and the servant of M. Night Shyamalan. Mythic Quest falls on February 7. Meanwhile, Visible: Out on Television, a document about LGBTQ people on TV, will appear on February 14 (Valentine’s Day, awwww …) and the first five episodes of the amazing stories of Steven Spielberg will reach the service on March 6. Apple TV + will finally release the first three episodes of the Chris Evans starring mini series Defending Jacob on April 24. See? I told you it was a lot – and that’s not all.

The Radiohead website now contains the Radiohead public library

Just when it seemed that Radiohead had done it all, the band has a new initiative: Radiohead Public Library. The new company, which lives on Radiohead.com and will – yes – provide fans with library cards – offers an archive of the band’s catalog, videos, illustrations, and live and TV performances. The band also commemorated the launch of the library by publishing a streaming version of their debut EP Drill from 1992, the song “I Want None of This,” and a 2011 remix EP called TKOL RMX 8. Search here in the archive.

