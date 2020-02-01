A “seismic shift” as the community supports new laws to address online hate

“We have reached a turning point in society,” said Inman Grant. “Technology is integrated into our daily lives … and people are tired of being negative and tired of hating.”

The investigation found that one in seven adults had been the victim of online hate speech in the twelve months to August 2019. Another out of four participants had experienced that this had happened to another.

People who identify themselves as LGBTQI or indigenous have seen online hate speech that is more than twice the national average.

The survey found that online hate speech between strangers is most likely through established social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram or through everyday applications like email.

Almost two in three people who have experienced online abuse have not taken any action, e.g. B. blocked the contact or reported it. However, more than half reported negative effects such as mental or emotional stress, relationship problems or reputational damage.

“There is a realization that online sticks and stones can break your bones and have a real impact on people’s mental wellbeing,” said Inman Grant.

Ginger Gorman is an expert on cyber hatred and the author of Troll Hunting.Credit:Dion Georgopoulos

Ginger Gorman, cyber hate expert and author of the book Troll huntingsaid people are more willing to take online hatred for events like the Christchurch massacre seriously.

“We have seen hate crimes and terrorism that are really closely related to predator trolling,” she said. “It has caused a seismic shift in the way the public sees it. It’s not just people who are online, it clearly has real life implications.”

The eSafety study found that 23 percent of Australians think they can say what they want online. This group was mainly white, male, heterosexual, and between 30 and 40 years old.

Gorman said most predator roles were young, white-dominated men who “deliberately tried to put themselves at the top of the food chain.”

For the book by Gorman, the Australia Institute put Cyberhate’s economic cost at $ 3.7 billion in 2017. This sum is based on health costs and time off work.

Federal Minister for Communication, Cyber ​​Security and Art Paul Fletcher advises on a new online security law.

The government is proposing a new cyber abuse system for adults that will include its own shutdown regime and civil sanctions, and will tighten criminal sanctions for serious cases. The eSafety officer already has powers for material aimed at children.

“People rightly expect the government to take into account the diverse and complex issues that determine certain online behaviors,” said Fletcher. “That is why we develop sensible, proportionate and pragmatic political responses.”

The eSafety investigation was commissioned separately before Mr. Fletcher announced his plans in December.

Respondents defined “online hatred” as something negative directed at someone else, but Ms. Inman Grant said the legislation would require a higher bar.

“We don’t want a threshold that is too low,” she said. “To some extent, people have to develop a little resistance.”

Ms. Inman Grant said resolving the issue would also require social networks to adopt a “security through design” approach and make safeguards a core part of the product.

Caitlin Fitzsimmons is a senior writer for The Sun-Herald, which focuses on social affairs.

