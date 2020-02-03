A security patch for Google Pixel, Factory Images and OTAs will be released in February

Google is bringing out the second update of the year for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 device families this morning. The February security patch contains

There are 13 issues that were fixed in the February 2020-02-01 security patch and 12 in the 2020-02-05 security patch. The vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most serious being related to the media framework and a remote attacker who may be running arbitrary code from a crafted file.

In the 2018 Android Security & Privacy reporting year, Google found that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly announced without a security update or security mitigation for Android devices being available.” 84% year-over-year increase in security patches in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the previous year.

The special bulletin for Google phones and tablets contains 4 security updates and 5 feature updates.

Android 10

  • Pixel 4 XL: Android 10 – QQ1B.200205.002, QQ1C.200205.002 (selected JP & TW network operators), QQ1D.200205.002 (NTT DOCOMO) – Factory Image (2) (3) – OTA (2) (3)
  • Pixel 4: Android 10 – QQ1B.200205.002, QQ1C.200205.002 (selected JP & TW network operators), QQ1D.200205.002 (NTT DOCOMO) – Factory Image (2) (3) – OTA (2) (3)
  • Pixel 3a XL: Android 10 – QQ1A.200205.002 – Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 3a: Android 10 – QQ1A.200205.002 – Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 3 XL: Android 10 – QQ1A.200205.002 – Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 3: Android 10 – QQ1A.200205.002 – Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 2 XL: Android 10 – QQ1A.200205.002 – Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 2: Android 10 – QQ1A.200205.002 – Factory Image – OTA

