A school played “Lion King” in fundraising, now it has to pay a third of what it has collected

BERKELEY, California – When a primary school in Berkeley, California, organized fundraising for “parents,” they didn’t think playing the 2019 remake of “The Lion King” would do anything except keep the kids happy.

That was until Emerson Elementary School received an email from a licensing company on Thursday – more than two months after the event – that they had to pay $ 250 for illegal screening of the film.

“One of the fathers bought the film at Best Buy,” PTA President David Rose told CNN. “He owned it. We literally had no idea we were breaking any rules.”

Although the school does not know exactly how the company discovered that the film was being played, Rose said that the school’s PTA will “somewhat reluctantly” cover the screening costs.

An email that Movie Licensing USA has sent to the school has informed the Emerson faculty that the company has received “a warning” that “The Lion King” was being screened at an event on November 15. Movie Licensing USA manages licenses for Disney and other large studios.

And because the school has no license with the company, it has been asked to pay $ 250 for the screening – and $ 250 per screening of the film at future events at the school.

“Every time a movie is shown outside the home, legal permission is required to show it, because it is considered a public performance,” read the email obtained by CNN.

“Whenever films are shown without the correct license, copyright law is violated and the entity showing the film may be fined by the studios. If a movie is shown for entertainment reasons – even in the classroom, it is a legal requirement that the school receives a Public Performance license. “

Movie Licensing USA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Some parents are angry about the fine

Rules are rules – and people who break them must face the consequences. But when it comes to this $ 250 film display, the problem goes much deeper than just licenses.

Lori Droste, a member of the Berkeley City Council, who is also older at Emerson Elementary, believes that Disney is unfair.

“An initiative called Proposition 13 was adopted in 1979 that throws property tax on everything, and so the 1978 property tax rates are in values ​​that translate into millions and millions of dollars a year that Disney doesn’t pay,” Droste said. to CNN.

“That is why our schools are now extremely under-funded,” she added. “We went from the 70s to the top of education systems in the US to one of the lowest.”

Droste said parents at school are angry about this new fine, which is not a small price to pay for many low-income families.

“It’s just so horrible that an incredibly rich company … haunts its licensing agents after a PTA has to collect insane amounts just to pay teachers, cover financial scholarships, and manage school programs,” she said.

Disney did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

While the school raised $ 800 during the collection event, it is now trying to cover the cost of $ 250 for the film screening, Droste said. However, some people have contacted the school to help the PTA with donations, she said.

“We would be excited about paying the licensing fees if Disney were willing to have their properties reviewed and pay some extra property taxes.”

