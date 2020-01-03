A scary surveillance video shows a woman apparently attacked, kidnapped away from home

Loading...

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. A man arrested in a kidnapping captured in a home surveillance video in Las Vegas was in a relationship with the victim, and his 1-month-old son was in the car at the time of the attack. Las Vegas metropolitan police identified the suspect Thursday as 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers. He faces a series of charges that include kidnapping and domestic assault after the incident on New Year's Day. His first court appearance is Friday. It is not clear if he has a lawyer. Rodgers was allegedly captured in a surveillance video by hitting and kicking a woman and then dragging her back to a car. The video shows a woman running towards a house and knocking on the door when a man jumped out of a white sedan and ran towards it. He threw her on the floor and kicked her in the stomach as she fell down the steps of the house "Why would you do that?" the man shouted: "Stop, Darnell," the woman sobbed before he dragged her by the hair toward the car. The attack occurred at 12:48 am on January 1, according to Las Vegas police. And it was the first of other incidents that involved the couple that morning, police said. He was described as an incident of domestic violence that became a kidnapping. The owner who saw the video called the police immediately. When the officers arrived at the scene, the couple had already left, authorities said. "That video was sent to our agency. The detectives received that information. They had very little to leave," said Captain Dennis O & # 39; Brien. of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "But they were able to gather all the service calls that occurred in the Las Vegas Valley on New Year's Day. They reviewed each case, each service call to see if there was someone of a similar nature. , similar name and stature that matched the suspect and the victim. " Around 3:45 of the same morning, another call arrived that coincided with the name the woman called during the attack and a similar description. He said about the previous incident. That call gave the officers an address to leave, and the man was arrested Thursday morning. The video was crucial in the arrest because the victim shouted the name of the suspect, which coincided with the agents of the domestic violence call had left, police said. The unidentified woman is fine, police said. They said the couple is dating and has a child together. "There was a 1-month-old boy in that car at the time of this, his common son. So this is one of those crimes that affects all families." Brien said. "It affects everyone in the valley, and the child is safe, the mother is safe and that is being handled by child protection services." The alleged kidnapping occurred when the couple returned from a New Year's party. They had an argument inside the vehicle and the woman got out, police said. Rodgers was admitted to the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records.

