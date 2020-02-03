“A roof over my head:” Small houses offer hope for homeless military veterans | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I just want to pay my rent, eat and be human, live in a decent place and not just in a slum.

“I just want to have a normal life.”

Lemcke, who is in his late fifties, now has a home.

He lives in a community in Southeast Calgary of 15 independent small houses for military veterans.

Each 37 square meter unit – about the size of a small motorhome – has a kitchen and bathroom. There is a TV on a wall and a folding bed to put down at night.

Each copy is named after a Canadian soldier who died in service.

They are run by The Mustard Seed Street Ministry, which collaborated with Homes for Heroes, a group that supports military veterans returning to civilian life. The houses rent for $ 640 a month and vets can stay for about two years.

The community opened in November and so far around a dozen houses have been occupied.

A second tiny village for vets will open later this year in Edmonton.

Lemcke, born in California and raised in Montreal, has learned how to carve soapstone. While sitting in his new house, he proudly shows off two bears on which he has worked with a hammer and chisel.

He says he hopes to get a part-time job and move to his own apartment. His small house would then go to another veteran in need.

Don McLeod, a retired officer with the Canadian Light Infantry of Princess Patricia, is the experienced peer support employee of the small home community.

Residents have access to counseling and McLeod helps them on their way to get financial support from the government. Some have addiction and mental health problems, McLeod says, but most only need guidance.

“These people are not touched. I’m not going to give them a big hug and say that everything will be fine. I am going to say: “You have entered this mess. How are we going to make things better? “”

Ian MacIvor spent two years as a reservist with the Calgary Highlanders. He proudly points to a field coat and a cap from his days in the service hanging on the wall of his little house.

He says he couldn’t work after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago.

“Once you’ve eaten your savings, you have nothing to fall back on. I was on the street for six months. Terrible. I died almost after three attacks.”

He says he appreciates being able to sleep without having one eye open.

“This is great,” says MacIvor. “This is perfect – a roof over my head and somewhere where I can sleep without worrying except making a rent.”

Federal Law Minister Macrence McAulay recently visited the community and said it is important that no veteran is without a home.

He said there are an estimated 3,000 homeless veterans across the country. Many do not want to be helped, but it is essential to provide support to those who do.

“This is what veterans deserve. Slightly less fortunate, probably went through situations that would frighten most people and suddenly they end up on the street. And today they are here.

“Tomorrow hopefully they will be in another house.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press