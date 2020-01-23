A robot dog with a job, a noise-canceling car and more news

Hyundai is solving and robots are evolving, but first: a cartoon about telephone conversations with parents.

Today’s news

See the robot dog trotting in the big, bad world

You’ve probably seen the videos of the incredible (and creepy) robot dog from Boston Dynamics Spot opening doors, trotting in parking lots, and warding off people with ulcers. But a few months ago 75 of them left the house and found work in places like construction companies and mining outfits. How are you? Pretty good! With new software updates released today, companies can further customize Spot to their needs, but the robots still need a lot of paws in the unpredictable outside world. For now it seems that the robot revolution is more about helping people than replacing them.

Hyundai’s luxury SUV combines microphones and math for a quiet ride

Most luxury cars have a quiet ride; some even use noise-canceling technology to mask the engine’s constant hum. But sounds such as rolling tires change while driving and require a smarter system to keep it quiet. That’s why Hyundai has used vibration-calculated accelerometers, amplifiers, and multiple microphones in the company’s new Genesis GV80 SUV, giving each seat a special signal that is tailored to what the interior microphones detect in every position and halve the sound in the cabin.

Fast fact: 11 million

That is about how many people live in the city of Wuhan, China, which is now in the lock-up because of the spread of the mysterious corona virus. Will stopping transport in and out of the city work? Experts don’t know for sure, but it’s almost impossible to lock a city of that size, and the virus has already spread to at least five other countries so far.

WIRED recommends: Compact mechanical keyboards

Nothing beats the clickety-clack resilience of a mechanical keyboard, but their size can turn them into tough companions. That’s why our writers have made a list of the compact mechanical keyboards that all cool kids use.

News that you can use

Here’s how you can buy used items on eBay – in a smart, secure way.

